Eagles News: Doug Pederson rumored to be interested in Jaguars coaching job

Trevor Lawrence’s potential makes Jaguars job attractive to top candidates despite franchise’s past failures - CBS Sports

Former Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson, who has used his year out of the coaching ranks to study the league and mull potential opportunities, would very much be interested in interviewing with Jacksonville, sources said. Pederson has already secured assurances from the men who would comprise his staff about their willingness to join him, and Khan may prefer to hire a coach with significant NFL head coaching experience after the Meyer debacle. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has long been a top candidate for head coaching jobs, he previously coached the Broncos, and his work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones is being lauded throughout the league.

NFC Playoff Picture: No help for the Eagles ahead of Tuesday night - BGN

Of course, what happens with other teams is irrelevant if the Eagles can’t take care of business on their end. They’ll finally have the chance to do just that when they host Washington at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday night. It’s not a must-win game for the Eagles in that Philly will be officially eliminated from postseason contention if they lose. But the stakes are high! Playoff odds via FiveThirtyEight ... Eagles beat Washington — 38% chance to make the playoffs ... Eagles lose to Washington — 6% chance to make the playoffs. The pressure is on Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and co. to come up big down the stretch. It’s critical for the Eagles to come up with a win over the Football Team.

Attending the Flyers game Tuesday? Here’s what you need to know in terms of driving to and parking at Wells Fargo Center - Inquirer

All Wells Fargo Center lots, which will open at 4 p.m., will be reserved for Flyers fans, who should show their tickets when they enter the lot. They will be charged the same rate as usual. All the lots are cashless. Football fans should park in Lots M/N/P (opening at noon), Lots Q-X (opening at noon), or Lot K (reserved parking opening at 2:30 p.m.). Those with an Eagles prepaid parking pass for Wells Fargo Center Lots A-G should use that pass in these lots instead. The Flyers strongly recommended that fans take public transportation or prepay. Fans can prepay at wellsfargocenterphilly.com/plan-your-visit/parking. It also provides guidance on getting to the lots.

5 storylines to follow on Tuesday night - PE.com

2. WR Terry McLaurin is a huge handful for the defense. One of the best wide receivers in the game, Terry McLaurin has had some success against every team and the Eagles are no exception. In four games, while compiling a 2-2 record, McLaurin has 22 receptions for 356 yards and three touchdowns against Philadelphia. And he has the respect of everyone on the defense. “High-volume guy, man,” cornerback Darius Slay said. “Every rep, he’s trying to go as hard as he can. He competes every play and that’s what you want against a guy you’re going against. That’s why he gets all the attention that he gets because he competes at a high level. He’s a good kid.” McLaurin suffered a concussion last week against the Cowboys, but has increased his participation throughout the week leading up to the game.

Washington Injury Update: JD McKissic and Curtis Samuel ruled OUT; Terry McLaurin good to go vs the Eagles - Hogs Haven

Washington just ruled out two more players due to injury. Everyone’s favorite cycling team member/injury report all star Curtis Samuel will miss another game this season, but this time for a hamstring injury he suffered against the Cowboys. JD McKissic cleared the concussion protocol this week, but is now listed with a neck injury. He has been out since Week 12, and is missing his 3rd straight game. Ricky Seals-Jones is now Washington’s #1 TE, after Logan Thomas tore his ACL due to a low hit during the Raiders game. Seals-Jones was listed with an illness yesterday, so the immediate concern was another COVID-19 lister, but he was a full participant today, and is listed as questionable for the Eagles game.

Giants vs. Cowboys ‘things I think’: Has the Jake Fromm era begun? - Big Blue View

Jake Fromm has to play. Duh. I have no idea how much of the offense Fromm, a Giants for less than three weeks, knows. In his NFL debut in relief of the atrocious Mike Glennon, Fromm at least gave the Giants wide receivers chances to make plays. Fromm completed 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards. There were completions of 36 and 10 yards to Kenny Golladay, a 14-yard pass to Darius Slayton and an 8-yard pass to Sterling Shepard. I’m sorry, but Glennon, a 32-year-old nine-year veteran, is a terrible, inaccurate NFL quarterback. The first of his three interceptions was not on him, but the last two were awful throws throws that were simply not NFL-caliber. If Daniel Jones can’t play or the Giants decide to shut him down, there is no point in Glennon playing. The Giants have failed to score touchdowns in two of Glennon’s three starts, and the only touchdowns they did score were in garbage time last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Maybe Fromm doesn’t have a big enough arm to be a relied upon starting NFL quarterback. At 4-10, though, after what we saw on Sunday Fromm has to play. There is no point in seeing any more of Glennon, who truthfully gives the Giants no chance.

Why home field advantage in the playoffs could be so important to the Cowboys in the 2021 season - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys are putting together a bit of a run with three straight victories after stumbling through November. It’s a good thing they have because the top seed in the NFC is still an undecided affair and Dallas has gotten some help recently. The Arizona Cardinals are on a two-game losing streak and have tumbled from the #1 seed to the #4 seed. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by the New Orleans Saints, allowing Dallas to temporarily occupy the #2 seed in the NFC. The Cowboys moving to the #2 seed solves one issue that they have been trying to avoid, and that is playing the wild card team from the NFC West, either the Cardinals or the Rams (or maybe the 49ers), in their first playoff game. That prize awaits the #4 seed. Getting to #2 also almost solves another issue, and that is home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They almost got there but the Baltimore Ravens failed to convert a two-point conversion over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

This NFL Season, Parity May Finally Extend Deep Into the Playoffs - The Ringer

Without many favorites to speak of—or at least favorites worthy of trust—no teams seem preordained to win the Super Bowl. That makes predictions hard. But it may also make the reality that much more exciting.

3 winners and 5 losers from an incomplete Week 15 in the NFL - SB Nation

Winner: The Eagles, because of Indianapolis. With the Colts win, Carson Wentz played enough snaps on the season to officially mean Indianapolis has to send their 1st round pick to the Eagles. Considering Philly is already a decent team, having more draft capital could put them over the top and boost them to becoming a winner ... Loser: The Giants “fan appreciation.” I’m obsessed with how hilariously cheap New York was with all this. So the big reward for season ticket holders sticking with the organization during the pandemic, and turning up every single week was ... a medium soda. That alone was worthy of headlines, but man they made it so much worse.

Monday Football Monday #67: Bucs-Saints worst game of the year, massive Lions win, Dallas’ defense continues to propel - The SB Nation NFL Show

Pete Sweeney and RJ Ochoa run through all of Sunday’s Week 15 NFL action including the worst game of the year, a massive win for Lions over the Cardinals and the Cowboys who have won their third road game in a row.

