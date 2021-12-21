NFC Playoff Picture: No help for the Eagles ahead of Tuesday night

Week 15 hasn’t been a great one for the Philadelphia Eagles to this point.

And not only because the Birds got screwed by having their game unnecessarily pushed to Tuesday.

But also because the Eagles failed to get assistance as they strive for a wild card spot. Here’s a look at the updated standings.

DIVISION LEADERS

1 - Green Bay Packers (11-3)

2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)

4 - Arizona Cardinals (10-4)

WILD CARD TEAMS

5 - Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

6 - San Francisco 49ers (8-6)

7 - Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

...

IN THE HUNT

8 - New Orleans Saints (7-7)

9 - Washington Football Team (6-7)

10 - Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

11- Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

12 - Seattle Seahawks (5-8)

13 - Carolina Panthers (5-9)

14 - New York Giants (4-10)

ELIMINATED

15 - Chicago Bears (4-10)

16 - Detroit Lions (2-11-1)

The Falcons and Panthers losing was good for the Eagles’ wild card outlook. But Philly owns tiebreakers over them and they shouldn’t be viewed as real threats anyway considering how bad they are.

The bad news for the Birds is that the 49ers, Vikings, and Saints all won. San Fran’s victory probably puts them out of reach of being caught by the Eagles considering the Niners own the tiebreaker. The Eagles are likely looking at the seventh seed at best.

Minny and New Orleans are the primary competitors for that final playoff spot. Washington, too, though the Eagles obviously have a chance to beat them twice.

The Saints are less of a threat in the sense that the Eagles have a tiebreaker over them ... but Sean Payton’s squad has some winnable games in their final three: vs. MIA, vs. CAR, at ATL.

The Vikings currently own the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Eagles and will likely maintain it. Minny’s final three isn’t exactly a cakewalk: vs. LAR, at GB, vs. CHI.

Of course, what happens with other teams is irrelevant if the Eagles can’t take care of business on their end. They’ll finally have the chance to do just that when they host Washington at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday night.

It’s not a must-win game for the Eagles in that Philly will be officially eliminated from postseason contention if they lose. But the stakes are high! Playoff odds via FiveThirtyEight:

Eagles beat Washington — 38% chance to make the playoffs

Eagles lose to Washington — 6% chance to make the playoffs

The pressure is on Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and co. to come up big down the stretch. It’s critical for the Eagles to come up with a win over the Football Team.