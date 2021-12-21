The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) were initially scheduled to host the Washington Football Team (6-7) on Sunday in Week 15, but due to a Covid outbreak among their opponent, the NFL went ahead and moved the game to Tuesday night. Since then, Washington has been able to activate some important players from their original list of 23 players ahead of their trip to Philly, BUT ended up losing a significant number of assistant coaches.

As Covid cases began spiking across the NFL, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that the Eagles took early action to protect their players and staff, and enacted enhanced protocols right away. Sirianni also confirmed that Philly’s run game will get a boost this week with both Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard ready to go. Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew still split a good portion of the reps last week to ensure they were both prepared, but Hurts wasn’t listed on the teams final injury report and is expected to play.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Coverage Map

You get the Eagles game if you’re in the RED on the map (via 506Sports.com) below. (Blue gets Seahawks-Rams instead.

TV Schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM Eastern

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Referee: Tony Corrente (Eagles are 9-13 in 22 games as referee.)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

NFL Network replay: TBA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 85 (Was.), 121 (Phi.) | XM: 227 (Was.), 226 (Phi.) | SXM App: 831 (Was.), 825 (Phi.)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are home favorites this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-260)

Washington Football Team: +6.5 (+210)

Over/under: 42.5

History Lesson

Washington leads the all-time series between these teams, 87-79-5, and have even won the past two meetings. They haven’t faced off yet this season, with Tuesday’s game being the first of two times they’ll play each other in four weeks, but the Football Team did pull off a road win the end the Eagles 2020 — although, we all know that the Eagles may have let that one happen.

Eagles 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 12, 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Week 2 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Sept. 19, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 3 - at Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 27, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 3, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Carolina Panthers (Oct. 10, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Oct. 14, 8:20 PM ET, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) Thursday Night Football

Week 7 - at Las Vegas Raiders (Oct. 24, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 8 - at Detroit Lions (Oct. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Nov. 7, 4:05 PM ET, CBS)

Week 10 - at Denver Broncos (Nov. 14, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 11 - vs. New Orleans Saints (Nov. 21, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 12 - at New York Giants (Nov. 28, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 13 - at New York Jets (Dec. 5, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 14 - BYE WEEK

Week 15 - vs Washington Football team (Dec. 21, 7:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 26, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - at Washington Football Team (Jan. 2, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Jan. 9, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

