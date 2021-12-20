Eagles place Andre Dillard on reserve/COVID list

Yet another predictable turn of events: an Eagles player has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the aftermath of the team’s game against Washington being postponed:

Roster Move: Eagles have placed T Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/g8L9DDYtlK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2021

This news comes on the heels of the Eagles placing starting left guard Landon Dickerson on the reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday.

Dickerson and Dillard both receiving these designations on back-to-back terrifies me that a COVID breakout is brewing in the Eagles’ offensive line room. Already down Brandon Brooks, Jack Driscoll and Isaac Seumalo, being without another starter and one more depth piece stings.

Dickerson’s absence means Sua Opeta will likely start in his place at left guard. Veteran swing tackle Le’Raven Clark now figures to be the top backup to both Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. The only other non-starting OL on the active roster is Brett Toth.

The postponement of a game that should’ve been played yesterday just keeps kicking the Eagles in the ass.