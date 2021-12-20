Daniel Jones shut down by Giants; Eagles won’t face him in Week 16

The New York Giants will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones when they come to play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 16. The G-Men officially shut Jones down for the season by placing him on injured reserve due to a neck injury he actually suffered against Philly in Week 12.

Said injury did not cause him to miss time against the Birds. Jones completed 63.3% of his attempts for 202 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, and a 94.0 passer rating in NYG’s upset win over the Eagles. It was one of his rare career games where he didn’t turn the ball over at all.

Jones hasn’t played since then, however. The Giants have been riding with Mike Glennon as their starter and, hey, what do you know, It hasn’t gone well for them. Glennon is 0-3 as a starter and has completed 53.5% of his attempts for 5.2 yards per attempt, 3 TD, 7 INT, and a 53.5 passer rating. (Huh. A little weird how his completion percentage and passer rating are identical.)

The Giants pulled Glennon during the Giants’ Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He was replaced by 2020 fifth-round pick Jake Fromm. Albeit in a small sample size, Fromm looked more competent than Glennon. Compare their stats from the past game:

GLENNON — 13/24 (54.2% completion), 99 yards (4.1 avg), 0 TD, 3 INT, 24.8 passer rating

FROMM — 6/12 (50% completion), 82 yards (6.8 avg), 0 TD, 0 INT, 72.2 passer rating

One would assume the Giants will start Fromm in Philly. The Eagles should be able to beat him.

Then again, they should’ve been able to beat Jones in Week 12.