Washington facing more COVID issues ahead of unnecessarily postponed Eagles game

The Washington Football Team continues to deal with COVID-19 issues ahead of their Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This despite the NFL inexplicably giving Washington more time to prepare for the unnecessarily postponed matchup after their COVID outbreak seemingly stemmed from an unvaccinated player.

The Football Team placed four-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. That figures to be a significant absence.

Washington also announced the following assistant coaches will miss Tuesday night’s game due to COVID-19 protocols:

Defensive line coach Sam Mills

Wide receivers coach Drew Terrell

Running backs coach Randy Jordan

Defensive backs coach Chris Harris

Assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia

Great. Rescheduling really solved everything!

In positive news for Washington, they activated defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. An updated overview of their entire COVID list:

QB Kyle Allen

S Troy Apke

DE Will Bradley-King

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

S Darrick Forrest

CB Kendall Fuller

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway

C Tyler Larsen

OT Cornelius Lucas

LB David Mayo

TE Sammis Reyes

OG Brandon Scherff

DT Tim Settle

RB Wendell Smallwood