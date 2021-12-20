Washington facing more COVID issues ahead of unnecessarily postponed Eagles game

The Washington Football Team continues to deal with COVID-19 issues ahead of their Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This despite the NFL inexplicably giving Washington more time to prepare for the unnecessarily postponed matchup after their COVID outbreak seemingly stemmed from an unvaccinated player.
The Football Team placed four-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. That figures to be a significant absence.
Washington also announced the following assistant coaches will miss Tuesday night’s game due to COVID-19 protocols:
- Defensive line coach Sam Mills
- Wide receivers coach Drew Terrell
- Running backs coach Randy Jordan
- Defensive backs coach Chris Harris
- Assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer
- Defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera
- Defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia
Great. Rescheduling really solved everything!
In positive news for Washington, they activated defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. An updated overview of their entire COVID list:
QB Kyle Allen
S Troy Apke
DE Will Bradley-King
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
S Darrick Forrest
CB Kendall Fuller
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway
C Tyler Larsen
OT Cornelius Lucas
LB David Mayo
TE Sammis Reyes
OG Brandon Scherff
DT Tim Settle
RB Wendell Smallwood
