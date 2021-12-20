 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 15 Monday night double header

Due to COVID postponements, we get two games on Monday evening.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With three games being postponed due to the Covid outbreak around the league, we ended up with two games on Monday evening in Week 15 — and these aren’t even the final games of the week.

The first matchup will feature the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) on the road against the Cleveland Browns (7-6). Despite moving the game just two days, the Browns still weren’t able to activate QBs Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum leaving QB3 Nick Mullens as the team’s starter. Cleveland will also be without head coach Kevin Stefanski who wasn’t able to test out of the protocol ahead of Monday’s game.

For the night game, the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) are on the road against the Chicago Bears (4-9). The Bears reportedly asked the NFL to postpone their game as well with a rising number of positive Covid cases among both players and coordinators — the league said no.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s games.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Game time: 5:00 PM EST
Channel: NFL Network
Online Streaming: FuboTV | NFL Network
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium | Glendale, AZ
Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (LV), 136 (Cle.), 88 (National) | XM: 228 (LV), 227 (Cle.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 816 (LV), 807 (Cle.), 88 (National)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders: -3 (-150)
Cleveland Browns: +3 (+130)
Over/under: 40.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Raiders: www.SilverandBlackPride.com
Browns: www.DawgsByNature.com

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: FuboTV | ESPN+
Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, IL
Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Min.), 83 (Chi.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Min.), 225 (Chi.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 820 (Min.), 805 (Chi.), 88 (National)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Minnesota Vikings: -6.5 (-280)
Chicago Bears: +6.5 (+225)
Over/under: 45.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Vikings: www.DailyNorseman.com
Bears: www.WindyCityGridiron.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday’s games in the comments below.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...