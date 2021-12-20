Week 15 Monday night double header

With three games being postponed due to the Covid outbreak around the league, we ended up with two games on Monday evening in Week 15 — and these aren’t even the final games of the week.
The first matchup will feature the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) on the road against the Cleveland Browns (7-6). Despite moving the game just two days, the Browns still weren’t able to activate QBs Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum leaving QB3 Nick Mullens as the team’s starter. Cleveland will also be without head coach Kevin Stefanski who wasn’t able to test out of the protocol ahead of Monday’s game.
For the night game, the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) are on the road against the Chicago Bears (4-9). The Bears reportedly asked the NFL to postpone their game as well with a rising number of positive Covid cases among both players and coordinators — the league said no.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s games.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns
Game time: 5:00 PM EST
Channel: NFL Network
Online Streaming: FuboTV | NFL Network
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium | Glendale, AZ
Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (LV), 136 (Cle.), 88 (National) | XM: 228 (LV), 227 (Cle.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 816 (LV), 807 (Cle.), 88 (National)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Las Vegas Raiders: -3 (-150)
Cleveland Browns: +3 (+130)
Over/under: 40.5 points
SB Nation Blogs
Raiders: www.SilverandBlackPride.com
Browns: www.DawgsByNature.com
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: FuboTV | ESPN+
Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, IL
Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Min.), 83 (Chi.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Min.), 225 (Chi.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 820 (Min.), 805 (Chi.), 88 (National)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Minnesota Vikings: -6.5 (-280)
Chicago Bears: +6.5 (+225)
Over/under: 45.5 points
SB Nation Blogs
Vikings: www.DailyNorseman.com
Bears: www.WindyCityGridiron.com
Open thread: Discuss Monday’s games in the comments below.
