Week 15 Monday night double header

With three games being postponed due to the Covid outbreak around the league, we ended up with two games on Monday evening in Week 15 — and these aren’t even the final games of the week.

The first matchup will feature the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) on the road against the Cleveland Browns (7-6). Despite moving the game just two days, the Browns still weren’t able to activate QBs Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum leaving QB3 Nick Mullens as the team’s starter. Cleveland will also be without head coach Kevin Stefanski who wasn’t able to test out of the protocol ahead of Monday’s game.

For the night game, the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) are on the road against the Chicago Bears (4-9). The Bears reportedly asked the NFL to postpone their game as well with a rising number of positive Covid cases among both players and coordinators — the league said no.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s games.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Game time: 5:00 PM EST

Channel: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV | NFL Network

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium | Glendale, AZ

Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (LV), 136 (Cle.), 88 (National) | XM: 228 (LV), 227 (Cle.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 816 (LV), 807 (Cle.), 88 (National)

Las Vegas Raiders: -3 (-150)

Cleveland Browns: +3 (+130)

Over/under: 40.5 points

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: FuboTV | ESPN+

Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Min.), 83 (Chi.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Min.), 225 (Chi.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 820 (Min.), 805 (Chi.), 88 (National)

Minnesota Vikings: -6.5 (-280)

Chicago Bears: +6.5 (+225)

Over/under: 45.5 points

