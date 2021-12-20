Eagles-Washington Final Injury Report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, and Jordan Howard will all play

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their final official injury report on Monday in advance of their dumbly delayed Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team.

No Eagles players were listed with game statuses. That means everyone on the active roster is healthy enough to play. Including starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and top two running backs Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard.

Hurts was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being upgraded to full go on Friday. Nick Sirianni originally said the Eagles were going to rule Hurts questionable but the extra time is going to allow him, and not Gardner Minshew, to start under center.

Sanders has been dealing with an ankle injury that he tweaked late in the New York Jets game. Howard is set to play for the first time since injuring his knee against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. The Eagles figure to rely heavily on their run game; it’ll be interesting to see exactly how they split the touches. Sanders and Howard figure to lead the way but Kenneth Gainwell and/or Boston Scott might also get involved.

Quez Watkins is set to play despite going on the COVID list last week; he was activated on Sunday.

Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard will likely miss Tuesday’s game after going on the COVID list, however. That leaves the Eagles thinner on the offensive line. It also raises concern that there could be more OL additions before Tuesday night.

The Eagles’ current starting offensive line:

Left tackle — Jordan Mailata

Left guard — Sua Opeta (projected)

Center — Jason Kelce

Right guard — Nate Herbig

Right tackle — Lane Johnson

That configuration leaves Le’Raven Clark and Brett Toth as the only two backups. The Eagles could look to activate Jack Anderson from IR (if he’s healthy/ready) and/or elevate Kayode Awosika or Luke Juriga from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (MONDAY)

...

RESERVE/COVID-19

OL Landon Dickerson

OT Andre Dillard

RESERVE/INJURED

C/G Jack Anderson [activation window is open]

OG Brandon Brooks

TE Jason Croom

T/G Jack Driscoll

DE Brandon Graham

OG Isaac Seumalo

LB Davion Taylor

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM INJURY REPORT (MONDAY)

When it comes to Washington’s injury report for their active roster, J.D. McKissic and Curtis Samuel are both OUT. McKissic’s absence could be felt considering he’s third on the team in rushing and second in receiving. Samuel was supposed to have a big role for the Football Team this season but he’s been hurt all year.

Leading receiver Terry McLaurin is listed without a status so he’s going to be able to play despite suffering a concussion in Week 14.

Washington still has a number of key players on their COVID and injured reserve lists.

The Football Team is currently without their top two quarterbacks: Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. It’s possible they could test out of protocol before Tuesday but time is ticking for that to happen. If they’re not cleared, it could be Garrett Gilbert (who only just signed to Washington's roster) or Kyle Shurmur starting under center for the Football Team.

OUT

RB J.D. McKissic (concussion)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

...

RESERVE/COVID-19

QB Kyle Allen

S Troy Apke

DE Will Bradley-King

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

S Darrick Forrest

CB Kendall Fuller

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway

C Tyler Larsen

OT Cornelius Lucas

LB David Mayo

TE Sammis Reyes

OG Brandon Scherff

DT Tim Settle

RB Wendell Smallwood

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Jon Bostic

TE Dylan Cantrell

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

DE Jalen Jelks

CB Torry McTyer

LB Jared Norris

C Chase Roullier

OG Wes Schweitzer

K Joey Slye

DB Benjamin St-Juste

TE Logan Thomas

DE Chase Young