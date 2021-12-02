Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts limited again, Miles Sanders upgraded

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 13 game against the New York Jets.

Three players DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Jason Kelce, Jordan Howard, and Boston Scott.

Kelce was downgraded to DNP after being listed as limited on Wednesday’s estimated injury report. Kelce is super tough so one would guess he’ll play ... but it’s clear he’s more banged up than normal. We’ll see if he’s able to make it through the entirety of Sunday’s game. Kelce likely doesn’t want to sit but there might be some sense in sitting him ahead of the Week 14 bye to get him extra rest.

Howard is on track to miss his second straight game after not practicing the past two days. His absence is a hit to the Eagles’ running game, though they should still be able to beat the Jets without him.

Scott missed his second straight practice due to illness. Will be interesting to see how he’s listed on Friday’s final injury report. If he can’t play, the Eagles have just two healthy running backs on the roster: Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. The Birds do have Jason Huntley (who is likely their best option at kick returner, by the way) on the practice squad.

Four players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Jalen Hurts, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and T.J. Edwards.

A little interesting to see Hurts listed under limited for the second day in a row. He said he’s playing and that might very well be the case. Will his mobility be impacted by his ankle issue, though?

The guess here is that Barnett, Sweat, and Edwards will play.

Five players were listed as FULL PARTICIPANTS: Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, and Tarron Jackson.

Sanders was upgraded to full go after being listed as limited on Wednesday. The Eagles might need to lean on him more than ever with Howard likely out and Scott potentially unavailable.

Smith was upgraded to full go after being listed as a DNP on Wednesday. He’s ready to go.

Cox, Johnson, and Jackson are all good to go.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

C Jason Kelce (rest/knee)

RB Boston Scott (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Derek Barnett (ribs)

LB T.J. Edwards (ankle)

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

DE Josh Sweat (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Fletcher Cox (rest/back)

DE Tarron Jackson (neck)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

RB Miles Sanders (ankle)

WR DeVonta Smith (illness)

NEW YORK JETS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The Jets’ Thursday injury report is similar to their Wednesday version. The only three changes: starting linebacker C.J. Mosley getting a rest day, starting defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi being upgraded to limited, and starting right tackle Morgan Moses being upgraded to full.

Leading receiver Corey Davis and interior defender Sheldon Rankins appear to be on track to miss this week’s game.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Corey Davis (groin)

LB C.J. Mosley (rest)

DL Sheldon Rankins (knee)

TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Folorunso Fatukasi (back)

DL John Franklin-Myers (hip)

LB Quincy Williams (calf)

FULL PARTICIPATION

OT Morgan Moses (knee)

QB Zach Wilson (knee)