Thursday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Saints

For the second week in a row, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) will play host on Thursday Night Football, this time facing off against the (already struggling, very Covid-affected) Dallas Cowboys (7-4).

The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these teams, 17-13, but the Saints have won two of the past three meetings. They last played each other in Sept. 2019, with New Orleans getting a home win, 12-10.

Thursday night’s game could see a lot of weird with Taysom Hill being named the starter for the Saints, and the Cowboys missing a majority of their coaching staff due to Covid protocols. Dallas will have Amari Cooper back in their lineup, but there have still been a lot of rotating parts over the past couple weeks and very little consistency.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: FOX | NFL Network | Amazon

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

Announcers:

FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (field reporters)

Amazon: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm

Amazon Scout’s Feed: Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (Dal.), 83 (NO), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Dal.), 225 (NO), 88 (National) | SXM App: 808 (Dal.), 822 (NO), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys: -6 (-250)

New Orleans Saints: +6 (+200)

Over/Under: 46

BLG pick: Cowboys -6

Poll Which bet do you like more? Cowboys -6

Saints +6 vote view results 57% Cowboys -6 (24 votes)

42% Saints +6 (18 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Cowboys: www.BloggingTheBoys.com

Saints: www.CanalStreetChronicles.com

Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.