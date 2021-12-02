NFL Week 13 Game Picks

Our Week 13 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.
After 12 weeks, there’s a three-way tie for first place featuring me, Tyler, and the BGN community. It’s a really competitive race down the stretch!
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 6.5-point favorites against the New York Jets (per DraftKings Sportsbook). Even with the Eagles losing to NYG, no surprise to see the entire BGN staff is taking the Birds to bounce back in their return to MetLife Stadium.
NFL WEEK 13 PICKS
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Week 12 Record
|8-7
|9-6
|11-4
|10-5
|5-10
|8-7
|5-10
|9-6
|Season Record
|111-69
|110-70
|111-69
|110-70
|105-75
|108-72
|105-75
|111-69
|Cowboys at Saints
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Saints
|Saints
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Vote
|Giants at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Giants
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Vote
|Colts at Texans
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Texans
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Vote
|Vikings at Lions
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vote
|Eagles at Jets
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Vote
|Cardinals at Bears
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Vote
|Chargers at Bengals
|Bengals
|Chargers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Chargers
|Vote
|Buccaneers at Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Vote
|Jaguars at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Vote
|Football Team at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Football Team
|Football Team
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Vote
|Ravens at Steelers
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Steelers
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Vote
|49ers at Seahawks
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Seahawks
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Vote
|Broncos at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Broncos
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Vote
|Patriots at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Patriots
|Bills
|Patriots
|Bills
|Bills
|Vote
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Poll
Which team will win?
Cowboys
Saints
Poll
Which team will win?
Giants
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win?
Colts
Texans
Poll
Which team will win?
Vikings
Lions
Poll
Which team will win?
Eagles
Jets
Poll
Which team will win?
Cardinals
Bears
Poll
Which team will win?
Chargers
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win?
Buccaneers
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win?
Jaguars
Rams
Poll
Which team will win?
Football Team
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win?
Ravens
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win?
49ers
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win?
Broncos
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win?
Patriots
Bills
