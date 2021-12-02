NFL Week 13 Game Picks

Our Week 13 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 12 weeks, there’s a three-way tie for first place featuring me, Tyler, and the BGN community. It’s a really competitive race down the stretch!

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 6.5-point favorites against the New York Jets (per DraftKings Sportsbook). Even with the Eagles losing to NYG, no surprise to see the entire BGN staff is taking the Birds to bounce back in their return to MetLife Stadium.

NFL WEEK 13 PICKS BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Week 12 Record 8-7 9-6 11-4 10-5 5-10 8-7 5-10 9-6 Season Record 111-69 110-70 111-69 110-70 105-75 108-72 105-75 111-69 Cowboys at Saints Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Saints Saints Cowboys Cowboys Vote Giants at Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Giants Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Vote Colts at Texans Colts Colts Colts Texans Colts Colts Colts Vote Vikings at Lions Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vote Eagles at Jets Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote Cardinals at Bears Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vote Chargers at Bengals Bengals Chargers Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Chargers Vote Buccaneers at Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote Jaguars at Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Vote Football Team at Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Football Team Football Team Raiders Raiders Vote Ravens at Steelers Ravens Ravens Ravens Steelers Ravens Ravens Ravens Vote 49ers at Seahawks 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Seahawks 49ers Seahawks Vote Broncos at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Vote Patriots at Bills Bills Bills Patriots Bills Patriots Bills Bills Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll Which team will win? Cowboys

Saints vote view results 0% Cowboys (0 votes)

0% Saints (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Giants

Dolphins vote view results 0% Giants (0 votes)

0% Dolphins (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Colts

Texans vote view results 0% Colts (0 votes)

0% Texans (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Vikings

Lions vote view results 0% Vikings (0 votes)

0% Lions (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Eagles

Jets vote view results 0% Eagles (0 votes)

0% Jets (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Cardinals

Bears vote view results 0% Cardinals (0 votes)

0% Bears (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Chargers

Bengals vote view results 0% Chargers (0 votes)

0% Bengals (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Buccaneers

Falcons vote view results 0% Buccaneers (0 votes)

0% Falcons (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Jaguars

Rams vote view results 0% Jaguars (0 votes)

0% Rams (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Football Team

Raiders vote view results 0% Football Team (0 votes)

0% Raiders (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Ravens

Steelers vote view results 0% Ravens (0 votes)

0% Steelers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? 49ers

Seahawks vote view results 0% 49ers (0 votes)

0% Seahawks (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Broncos

Chiefs vote view results 0% Broncos (0 votes)

0% Chiefs (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now