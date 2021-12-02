 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 13 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s NFL matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Our Week 13 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 12 weeks, there’s a three-way tie for first place featuring me, Tyler, and the BGN community. It’s a really competitive race down the stretch!

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 6.5-point favorites against the New York Jets (per DraftKings Sportsbook). Even with the Eagles losing to NYG, no surprise to see the entire BGN staff is taking the Birds to bounce back in their return to MetLife Stadium.

NFL WEEK 13 PICKS

BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
Week 12 Record 8-7 9-6 11-4 10-5 5-10 8-7 5-10 9-6
Season Record 111-69 110-70 111-69 110-70 105-75 108-72 105-75 111-69
Cowboys at Saints Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Saints Saints Cowboys Cowboys Vote
Giants at Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Giants Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Vote
Colts at Texans Colts Colts Colts Texans Colts Colts Colts Vote
Vikings at Lions Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vote
Eagles at Jets Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote
Cardinals at Bears Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vote
Chargers at Bengals Bengals Chargers Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Chargers Vote
Buccaneers at Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote
Jaguars at Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Vote
Football Team at Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Football Team Football Team Raiders Raiders Vote
Ravens at Steelers Ravens Ravens Ravens Steelers Ravens Ravens Ravens Vote
49ers at Seahawks 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Seahawks 49ers Seahawks Vote
Broncos at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Vote
Patriots at Bills Bills Bills Patriots Bills Patriots Bills Bills Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Cowboys
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Saints
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Giants
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dolphins
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Colts
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Texans
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Vikings
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Lions
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Eagles
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jets
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Cardinals
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bears
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Chargers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bengals
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Buccaneers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Falcons
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Jaguars
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rams
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Football Team
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Raiders
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Ravens
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Steelers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    49ers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seahawks
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Broncos
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chiefs
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Patriots
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bills
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...