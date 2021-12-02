Jake Elliott is the first Eagles player to win NFC Special Teams Player of the Month since 2010

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November 2021, according to an official announcement from the NFL.

Elliott won the honor for going 8/8 on field goal attempts (makes from 23, 24, 33, 30, 37, 47, 50, 52) and 11/11 on extra point attempts. That’s 35 total points scored.

16 off his points came in Philly’s Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints. Elliott was recognized as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for that performance.

The Eagles are undoubtedly happy to see Elliott bouncing back after watching him have the worst season of his career in 2020.

Elliott is the first Eagles player to win NFC Special Teams Player of the Month since David Akers last did so in November 2010. Good company for Elliott to be in.

Elliott is the first Eagles player to win an NFC Player of the Month award since Carson Wentz won NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October 2017.

In other news, Justin Jefferson won NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November 2021. Just a few days after Jalen Reagor dropped a game-winning touchdown or two. Natch.