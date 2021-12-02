Eagles News: NFL insider still thinks Deshaun Watson to Philadelphia “would be a real possibility”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Mailbag: How Would a New Giants GM Impact Joe Judge’s Future? - SI

My guess is Hurts will play well enough the rest of the year to where the Eagles go into the offseason with their options open. They’ll have three first-round picks, but this is the sort of quarterback class where Howie Roseman & Co. will look at their options and believe earnestly that Hurts is a better one than any of the kids coming out (I’d bet my mortgage there’ll be teams this spring without a first-round grade on any of the quarterbacks). That’d leave the Eagles with the veteran names we’ve all heard. I don’t think they’d necessarily be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers. Russell Wilson? Maybe, since he’s the one who got away—Roseman, Andy Reid and Philly planned on taking him in the third round in 2012 before the Seahawks got him 13 picks in front of them (the Eagles wound up with Nick Foles instead). Then, there’s Deshaun Watson. That one, I think, would be a real possibility, especially if there’s more clarity on his legal situation in a few months.

Insider clears up Eagles-Russell Wilson trade obstacle - NBCSP

All of that draft capital and logical dot-connecting, of course, is for naught if Wilson wouldn’t approve a trade to the Eagles. So... would he? ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter believes so. Schefter joined 97.5 The Fanatic for his weekly appearance on The John Kincade Show, and as the conversation veered towards Wilson, that exact question came up. Here’s what Schefter said: “KINCADE: You’ve got to get him to waive the no-trade clause to get him to come to Philadelphia, though. SCHEFTER: I believe he’d waive the no-trade clause.” Well, that’s a pretty straightforward answer! Good news for any Eagles fans interested in trading for Russ.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Observations from the bad loss to the Giants - BGN

Overall, I didn’t think this was dramatically different from most Hurts games. He is normally slow to process, and we know he doesn’t have great arm talent. He was electric in the run game still and came up clutch once or twice at the end. I haven’t changed my opinion since last week (when I said I still don’t think he will be a franchise quarterback) but I do believe you can win with him.. However, he cannot make the mistakes he made in this game moving forward. He isn’t talented enough to have those kinds of errors.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.33: Cowboys lose, Eagles choke, WFT back? - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa recap the wild Week 12 NFC East action including the chaos surrounding the Cowboys franchise right now, the WFT’s defense that is coming into form and the Eagles who were incompetent in the loss to the Giants. *This episode was recorded prior to the news reported that Daniel Jones might be out Week 13 with a neck injury*

Eagles film: Jalen Hurts’ decision-making was the problem in a career-worst performance against the Giants - Inquirer

The Eagles drove into Giants territory on their first drive of the second half. But on third- and fourth-and-2, Hurts couldn’t connect with Watkins and Reagor on short slants. The first pass was too inside, and on the second, the latter receiver had a defender draped on his back. Hurts made a check on the Eagles’ ensuing drive when backed up. He hit on a similar throw to Watkins way back in Week 2, but even though Reagor got behind the Giants cornerback, this pass should have never been thrown. Hurts’ read was probably a touch late, and his pass underthrown, but McKinney, as the post safety, had shaded to his left after the snap. There wasn’t a route concept to the right, based upon the coverage, that might have lured him elsewhere. Hurts had plenty of space in the pocket to step into his throw. But his mechanics on this later screen pass to Watkins appeared faulty as he all-armed his pass. Nevertheless, Sirianni went back to the ground and the Eagles ran nine times, including a Hurts scramble, and scored a touchdown on a 1-yard Scott scoot.

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Lamar Jackson vexes; Russell Wilson tumbles - NFL.com

QB20) Jalen Hurts. Hurts’ hot month hit a dead end. Against the Giants, he completed just 14 of 31 passes for 129 yards and three interceptions. He was indecisive and threw a grisly red-zone pick. Then again, the Eagles would have escaped with a win had Jalen Reagor made good on either of his two late chances to be the hero. Hurts ran wild and was the key to the Eagles topping 200 yards rushing again. Philadelphia’s passing attack has been streaky even in its best games, so I’m not panicking.

NFL picks against the spread: Sheil Kapadia has the 49ers, Steelers and Patriots in Week 13 - The Athletic

The Eagles turned the ball over four times last week but still had a chance to win. Jalen Reagor let that chance slip through his hands on the team’s final offensive play, and he has been getting crushed for it in Philadelphia all week. The Eagles still ran for 208 yards (6.3 YPC), and the defense held the Giants to 17 first downs. The Jets were able to eke out a win against the Houston Texans, but it wasn’t pretty. Seven of their eight losses this season have been by at least seven points. I like the Eagles to bounce back. The pick: Eagles (-6.5)

Eagles lace up for My Cause My Cleats in Week 13 - PE.com

The National Football League’s My Cause My Cleats campaign is an annual initiative that empowers players to showcase their commitment to the causes they support through creative artwork and custom designs on their game cleats. To recognize and celebrate the positive impact players are having across the country, the Philadelphia Eagles will join the NFL community by lacing up their custom cleats this Sunday when they take on the Jets. “My Cause My Cleats is a powerful way for our players – and the larger NFL community – to shine a spotlight on the causes they are most passionate about,” said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie. “I have always been proud of our players for the way they have represented this organization and city, and am inspired by their genuine desire to uplift the communities around them. I commend them for leveraging their platform in such a positive way and hope this weekend brings much-needed awareness to these important causes.”

Jets trying to put end to disastrous history with Eagles - New York Post

The Jets’ history book has many terrible chapters that fans need no help remembering. There are playoff losses, incredible turnovers involving player’s posteriors, fake spikes, muddy fields and everything in between. But one chapter of Jets history that is particularly odd and often overlooked when recounting all the bad moments is the Jets’ history against the Eagles. The Jets are 0-11 all time against the team down I-95. It is the most losses against a current team without a win by a franchise in the NFL. On Sunday, the Jets get another chance to get off the schneid against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Jets coach Robert Saleh was asked if he were aware of the Jets’ winless history against the Eagles. “I saw that,” Saleh said. “That’s history.”

Denzel Mims off COVID-19 reserve list, Jets designate Chuma Edoga for return - PFT

Keelan Cole went on the COVID-19 list this week, so the Jets have a need for a wideout against the Eagles on Sunday. Mims has seven catches for 129 yards on the season. The Jets also announced that they have designated tackle Chuma Edoga for return from injured reserve. Edoga hurt his knee in a Week Eight win over the Bengals.

Cowboys at Saints final injury report: Cedrick Wilson out, Amari Cooper questionable - Blogging The Boys

Cowboys fans got some good news earlier today when it was reported that Amari Cooper would fly with the team to New Orleans, which meant that he was likely going to play in the game. There was concern that Cooper would not be ready to go this week when Mike McCarthy said he would need to be able to practice before flying to New Orleans. Apparently Cooper was able to do that and should have a presence in the game, even if he’s not 100%. The Cowboys activated him today and they probably would not have done that if he wasn’t going to play. Officially, Cooper is questionable.

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones not ruled out, says he is “preparing to play” - Big Blue View

Reports Tuesday evening made it seem like a foregone conclusion that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones would not play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins due to a strained neck. Well, hold the phone. Jones may not play, but head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday said “We’re not going to rule anything out right now.”

Picking the best NFL players at every position from the 2020 draft class: Justin Jefferson, Jonathan Taylor and more - ESPN+

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings. One of the most telling situations for a wide receiver is how he performs against single coverage, and Jefferson has thrived in that department. Dating to his rookie season in 2020, only Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs have graded higher than Jefferson against single coverage. Jefferson has proven that the concerns about his ability to win against press coverage on the outside were overblown as well. No wide receiver has recorded more receiving yards against press coverage than Jefferson since 2020 (1,114). The No. 22 overall pick has quickly become one of the most dangerous and well-rounded wide receivers in the NFL.

Christian McCaffrey is the poster child for why NFL teams shouldn’t pay running backs - SB Nation

Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL. A transformative player who can build a quarterback’s confidence by having a yard-chomping threat on short routes. A player whose dual-threat capability moves chains, and whose speed can break huge touchdowns seemingly out of nowhere. Christian McCaffrey can’t do any of these things if he’s not healthy. On Monday the Carolina Panthers placed McCaffrey on injured reserve for the second time in 2021, this time ending his season. It’s the second straight year the running back will end his season due to injury, and it marks the greatest lesson in the modern NFL: You do not pay running backs.

NFL University #17: NFC hierarchy, Russell Wilson situation, and the Patriots are a problem - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda are back to discuss the floundering top of the NFC. The Rams have lost 3 in a row, the Cowboys, have dropped 3 out of 4, and the Bucs continue to suffer injury issues. Kirk Cousins forgot where the ball gets snapped, and Russell Wilson has been downright awful since returning from injury. The Patriots aren’t the flashiest team in the NFL but they can still be a problem in the postseason.

