Eagles place Landon Dickerson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Welp.

The most predictable Philadelphia outcome has happened.

After the NFL postponed today’s Eagles game against Washington to Tuesday following a huge COVID breakout for the Football Team, the Eagles are now dealing with COVID issues of their own.

The team has placed rookie left guard Landon Dickerson on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

Roster Move: Eagles have placed OL Landon Dickerson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/aM049ToJ4u — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 19, 2021

Sua Opeta could now be in line to start at left guard assuming Dickerson isn’t activated in time for Tuesday’s game.

Dickerson in all likelihood would’ve played if this Eagles-Washington matchup kicked off today instead of being delayed. Perhaps he wouldn’t have depending on when this testing was done, but it simply speaks to the way this postponement has completely thrown a wrench into the Eagles’ plans. The NFL catered to the whim of a team who had no one to blame for their messy situation other than themselves. Just as Washington gets some players off their COVID list and ready to play on Tuesday like Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen, the Eagles lose an interior offensive lineman who increasingly looks like a stud.

The Birds were doing everything to their best of their ability and now a domino effect has occurred that could wreck their shot at making the postseason.

Unbelievable.

Just unbelievable.

With more than 48 hours until kickoff, I worry this isn’t the last we’ll hear of Eagles COVID-related news.