Now that the NFL Week 15 early games are over, it’s time for the late game slate.

The biggest game of interest to the Philadelphia Eagles in this window is the Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers matchup. The Birds stand to benefit from the Niners losing when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 15 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win. Here’s advice when picking against the spread.

Read on for more information on how to watch these games.

Sunday, December 19

CINCINNATI BENGALS at DENVER BRONCOS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: CBS

ATLANTA FALCONS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: CBS

GREEN BAY PACKERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 15 late games here in the comment section.