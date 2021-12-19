Eagles activate Quez Watkins and Jason Huntley from reserve/COVID-19

Well, here’s a silver lining to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team stupidly being postponed to Tuesday. Starting wide receiver Quez Watkins and practice squad running back Jason Huntley have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to an official team announcement.

Watkins and Huntley were originally placed on the COVID list on Monday. Now activated, Watkins is eligible to play in this week’s game.

It’s unclear if Watkins will see his usual starting snap allotment given the conditioning layoff and missed practice time. But he figures to contribute in at least some capacity. That’s preferable to Watkins missing the game and majorly increasing Jalen Reagor’s playing time.

In other news regarding this game, Washington activated two more players from their COVID list on Sunday: wide receiver Cam Sims and defensive tackle Daniel Wise. The Football Team could activate more players between now and Tuesday. (They could also be subject to placing more players ON reserve, as is the case with the Eagles.) Until then, here’s a look at their current COVID list:

QB Kyle Allen

S Troy Apke

DE Will Bradley-King

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

S Darrick Forrest

CB Kendall Fuller

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway

DT Matt Ioannidis

C Tyler Larsen

OT Cornelius Lucas

LB David Mayo

TE Sammis Reyes

DT Tim Settle