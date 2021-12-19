NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 15 Games

Before the fifteenth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 15 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 106-101. That’s tied with the BGN community, which is also 106-101.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 15 GAMES

DALLAS COWBOYS (-11.5) at NEW YORK GIANTS: It might seem like a lot of points, especially with Dak Prescott slumping. But the Cowboys typically own the Giants. New York is especially hopeless without Daniel Jones starting for them. PICK: Cowboys -11.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Cowboys -11.5

Giants +11.5 vote view results 84% Cowboys -11.5 (22 votes)

15% Giants +11.5 (4 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-5): The Jags giving five points seems crazy when they’ve only averaged 9.1 points scored in their last seven games. But I’m a believer in the “crappy head coach just got fired” bump. I’m also very much not a believer in Davis Mills. The Jags are going to win this game. It’s just a matter of covering. PICK: Jaguars -5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Texans +5

Jaguars -5 vote view results 60% Texans +5 (12 votes)

40% Jaguars -5 (8 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

TENNESSEE TITANS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-1): Despite their 9-4 record, the Titans are merely 21st in weighted DVOA. But the Stillers are even worse at 24th overall. I’ll take the point. PICK: Titans +1

Poll Which bet do you like more? Titans +1

Steelers -1 vote view results 60% Titans +1 (14 votes)

39% Steelers -1 (9 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

ARIZONA CARDINALS (-12.5) at DETROIT LIONS: The Cards haven’t had problems romping bad teams this year. PICK: Cardinals -12.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Cardinals -12.5

Lions +12.5 vote view results 80% Cardinals -12.5 (16 votes)

20% Lions +12.5 (4 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

CAROLINA PANTHERS at BUFFALO BILLS (-14): The Panthers feel pretty hopeless given their awful quarterback situation. They just don’t have a viable option at that position. PICK: Bills -14

Poll Which bet do you like more? Panthers +14

Bills -14 vote view results 50% Panthers +14 (9 votes)

50% Bills -14 (9 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-10): Have you seen the Jets play? Yes, you have. And they’re pretty hopeless. The well-rested Dolphins should be able to keep their hot streak going, much to the chagrin of the Eagles. PICK: Dolphins -10

Poll Which bet do you like more? Jets +10

Dolphins -10 vote view results 38% Jets +10 (7 votes)

61% Dolphins -10 (11 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

CINCINNATI BENGALS at DENVER BRONCOS (-3): I’d rather bet on Joe Burrow than Teddy Bridgewater. Especially if I’m getting points. PICK: Bengals +3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bengals +3

Broncos -3 vote view results 78% Bengals +3 (15 votes)

21% Broncos -3 (4 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

ATLANTA FALCONS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-8.5): How the Falcons have six wins is beyond me. They’re dead last in DVOA. The 49ers aren’t perfect but they’ve been able to execute their winning formula recently. PICK: 49ers -8.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Falcons +8.5

49ers -8.5 vote view results 33% Falcons +8.5 (6 votes)

66% 49ers -8.5 (12 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-9) at BALTIMORE RAVENS: The Ravens are just too banged up. Aaron Rodgers is going to be able to take advantage. PICK: Packers -9

Poll Which bet do you like more? Packers -9

Ravens +9 vote view results 52% Packers -9 (9 votes)

47% Ravens +9 (8 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-11): The Saints typically play the Bucs tough. But Tom Brady is going to be able to outgun Taysom Hill this time. PICK: Buccaneers -11

Poll Which bet do you like more? Saints +11

Buccaneers -11 vote view results 38% Saints +11 (7 votes)

61% Buccaneers -11 (11 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS (-3): The Browns are dealing with a lot of COVID issues but there’s a reason they’re still favored. The Raiders can’t be counted on. PICK: Browns -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Raiders +3

Browns -3 vote view results 60% Raiders +3 (9 votes)

40% Browns -3 (6 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-6) at CHICAGO BEARS: For all of his faults, Kirk Cousins usually takes care of the bad teams. Justin Fields hasn’t shown enough promise to make you feel confident in Chicago to cover. PICK: Vikings -6

Poll Which bet do you like more? Vikings -6

Bears +6 vote view results 40% Vikings -6 (6 votes)

60% Bears +6 (9 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS (-6.5): Russell Wilson isn’t ready to go down without a fight. PICK: Seahawks +6.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Seahawks +6.5

Rams -6.5 vote view results 31% Seahawks +6.5 (5 votes)

68% Rams -6.5 (11 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-6.5): Montez Sweat is an asshole. The Eagles are angry and they’re going to kick the crap out of this team. PICK: Eagles -6.5