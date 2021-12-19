Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season will feature five different days of games, but the majority will still take place early on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play the Washington Football Team during the early slot of games anymore after the NFL postponed the matchup to Tuesday night. So, in the meantime, let’s watch the early games together. You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 15 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Cowboys vs. Giants on FOX — a game that could have NFC East and playoff implications.

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

DAL win + WAS-PHI tie OR DAL win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

DAL win + NO loss or tie OR DAL win + SF loss OR DAL tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 15 early games.

Sunday, December 19

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at BUFFALO BILLS

Channel: FOX

ARIZONA CARDINALS at DETROIT LIONS

Channel: FOX

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS

Channel: FOX

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: CBS

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: CBS

TENNESSEE TITANS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: CBS

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 15 early games here in the comment section.