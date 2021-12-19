Sunday Night Football: Saints vs. Buccaneers

Sunday’s slate of games in Week 15 will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football NFC South matchup featuring the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3).

The Saints lead the all-time series between these teams, 38-21, and have won the past six times they’ve faced off, including most recently on Halloween, winning at home 36-27. The last time they played in Tampa was in Nov. 2020, with the Saints getting a huge road win, 38-3. Even though the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl last season, Tom Brady has yet to get one up on New Orleans as a division opponent.

The Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South division title with a win, or tie, against the Saints on Sunday, and they also have a chance to clinch a playoff berth if one of three scenarios pan out:

Vikings lose or tie + Niners lose Vikings lose or tie + Eagles-WFT tie Niners lose + Eagles-WFT tie

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 85 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 829 (TB), National (88)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

New Orleans Saints: +11.5 (+425)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -11.5 (-590)

Over/under: 45.5 points

