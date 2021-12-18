Saturday Night Football: Patriots vs. Colts

Few things have been normal in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season with Covid/reserve lists adding more players by the day and three games being postponed, including one of the Saturday double-header matchups. Still, the Saturday night game between the New England Patriots (9-4) and Indianapolis Colts (7-6) will go on as scheduled.

The Patriots lead the all-time series between these teams, 48-28, and have won the past six meetings. They haven’t faced off since Oct. 2018, with the Patriots getting a huge home win, 38-24, and the last time they played each other in Indianapolis was in 2015, with the Patriots winning 34-27.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was this close to playing enough snaps in Week 13 to solidify the Eagles getting the Colts first round draft pick in 2022, but in a shut-out over the Texans, ended up sitting out in garbage time. Indianapolis was on bye in Week 14, so Wentz could finally hit the threshold needed for Philly to confidently count their three first rounders next spring.

As for former Eagles playing in Saturday’s matchup, there’s a couple on each sideline. For the New England Patriots, WR Nelson Agholor and SAF Jalen Mills, and for the Indianapolis Colts, OG Matt Pryor, SAF Andrew Sendejo, and QB Carson Wentz.

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: NFL Network

Date: Satruday, December 18, 2021

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink (field reporters

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 82 (NE), 83 (Ind.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NE), 225 (Ind.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 821 (NE), 813 (Ind.), 88 (National)

