Washington activates 4 players from COVID list ahead of stupidly rescheduled Eagles game

The Washington Football Team activated four players off their reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday morning:

DE Montez Sweat

DT Jonathan Allen

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

Washington also officially designated Sweat to return to practice since he was on injured reserve (and not the active roster) before going on the COVID list.

This is good news for Washington considering their defensive line was looking pretty depleted. Sweat is the team’s top edge rusher, especially with Chase Young on IR. Allen leads the Football Team in sacks. JSW and Toohill contribute to the edge rotation.

Washington’s good news is obviously not so good news for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are inexplicably being punished for the Football Team experiencing a COVID outbreak. An outbreak that seemingly originated from a staunchly unvaccinated player in Sweat.

It’s really rich that Sweat will definitely play in this game that was moved from Sunday to Tuesday, isn’t it? What a nice, deserved reward for him. (Silver lining: at least Eagles fans will be able to boo him at Lincoln Financial Field now.)

Despite these returns, Washington still has a lengthy COVID list. But it’s possible more of them will be activated before Tuesday. It’s also possible more could go on the list when they have to test on Monday. And the same goes for the Eagles.

So, let’s say Washington gets a lot of players back by Tuesday, but by then the Eagles have a bunch of positive tests. Is playing then still gonna be more fair, or what? ‍♂️ — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 17, 2021

The Football Team reportedly believes veteran backup Kyle Allen “has a good chance” to return to the roster in time for this game. He’ll start at quarterback if Taylor Heinicke isn’t activated.

Here’s an updated look at Washington’s reserve/COVID-19 list:

QB Kyle Allen

S Troy Apke

DE Will Bradley-King

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

S Darrick Forrest

CB Kendall Fuller

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway

DT Matt Ioannidis

C Tyler Larsen

OT Cornelius Lucas

LB David Mayo

TE Sammis Reyes

DT Tim Settle

WR Cam Sims