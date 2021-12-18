Eagles News: “The NFL’s decision to postpone games is complete and total bullshit.”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The NFL’s postponement of the Eagles-Washington game is straight bulls*** - PhillyVoice

In case you can’t read that memo, it reads, “The emergence of the Omicron variant is precisely the kind of change that warrants a flexible response.” Sooooo, the Omicron variant will be a danger on Sunday, but not Tuesday? There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Goodell is a coward who didn’t stick to his clearly communicated preseason operating principles, and the NFL’s decision to postpone games is complete and total bullshit.

Eagles being penalized by NFL for doing everything right - NBCSP

And what’s the Eagles’ reward for being so careful? For being so diligent? For doing all the right things over the past three months no matter how challenging and difficult? For giving themselves every imaginable chance to be healthy on Sunday afternoons? Their reward is having their game against Washington moved from Sunday to Tuesday, so the Washington Football Team can get some of its players back while a COVID outbreak runs through their facility in Ashburn, Va.

A brief history of the awfulness of Tuesday football - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Football Team game has been moved to Tuesday in wake of WASTEAM failing COVID test after COVID test as the omicron variant spreads. Please get vaccinated if you haven’t already, and if you have but haven’t gotten your booster yet please get it. From a purely football standpoint, this sucks. We can go into the fairness of rescheduling a game because of one team, or how we know that there are players who faked vaccination cards, or how WASTEAM went from being publicly scolded by their coach to get vaccinated to being over 90% vaccinated, or how the league said it wouldn’t reschedule games if there was an outbreak by unvaccinated players and that the first WASTEAM player put in COVID protocols has outright said he is unvaccinated. This sucks because Tuesday football has historically sucked.

Eagles-WFT Week 15 game rescheduled, Hurts going to play? Picks against the spread - BGN Radio

On this jam-packed episode Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski unload their frustrations with the NFL’s decision to move the Eagles-WFT Week 15 game to Tuesday, December 21st due the the COVID-19 outbreak on the Washington Football Team. The guys also share their thoughts on if Jalen Hurts should play against Washington, and make their Week 15 picks against the spread.

Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Football Team postponed to Tuesday night: Fair or unfair? - The Athletic

It’s the ham-fisted nature of the way they’ve done it that offends me. What is the priority for the league? It’s certainly not maintaining competitive balance. The four-day turnaround is ridiculous, and if games are so easily moved, then they could postpone the Week 16 games a few days too. To say nothing of the Eagles having to test on Monday, which could affect their player availability for Tuesday night. By the way, the playoff ramifications are even worse for the Eagles because the Rams now will have to travel to Minnesota on four days’ rest as the Eagles root for Vikings losses. Is it player safety? Obviously not, given the league’s history, but definitely not in this case either. How much healthier is Washington expected to be two days later? The only difference is likely to be the ability of some of the asymptomatic players to skirt off the reserve/COVID-19 list given the league’s newly loosened rules. The priority, as always, is money. Why, for instance, couldn’t the game have been rescheduled to Monday? Or, better yet, Tuesday afternoon so the four-day turnaround wouldn’t unnecessarily be truncated further by a night game?

Gardner Minshew trade fits: Six teams that could use the Eagles QB in 2022 - NFL.com

After Minshew completed 80 percent of his throws for 242 yards and two TDs (against zero picks), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Panthers had engaged in talks with the Eagles about potentially acquiring Minshew earlier this season. While that trade obviously did not happen, it is intriguing to think about other teams that might be in the market for his services this offseason.

Washington vs Philadelphia Week 15: Five Questions with Bleeding Green Nation - Hogs Haven

The quality of the Eagles play is largely being driven by their trenches on both sides of the ball. The Eagles OL is ranked 4th in pass block win rate and 2nd in run block win rate according to ESPN analytics (Washington is ranked 5th and 1st, respectively). Similarly, the Eagles DL is ranked 3rd in pass rush win rate and 7th in run stop win rate. As a result, the Eagles have been successful running the ball with a committee approach. Miles Sanders is their lead RB with 578 rushing yards, though QB Jalen Hurts has eclipsed that with 695 rushing yards on the season. I asked Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation five questions to better understand the state of the Eagles and what to look for in this game.

Cowboys point/counterpoint: Biggest playoff concerns - Blogging The Boys

I do feel comfortable in saying that the Cowboys will make the playoffs this year, and with that being said, I want to give you my biggest concern heading into said playoffs. Right now the seeding has the Cowboys fourth, and they would have the unfortunate luck of going up against a Los Angeles Rams team that is starting to find their groove on both offense and defense. While the Cowboys continue to struggle on offense, the last thing they need right now is to face off against a hot team’s offense going into the playoffs. The Rams are a team built to beat this Cowboys team on both sides of the football. They have speed/skill at receiver with Cooper Cupp, Odell Beckham Jr., and Van Jefferson to go along with two solid running backs in Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel. We’ve seen what two good Rams running backs can do to a Cowboys defense after the whooping they put on the Cowboys in 2019 rushing for over 270 yards. All that with quarterback Jared Goff. Now they have Matthew Stafford and his play has elevated this offense.

Giants sign veteran LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad - Big Blue View

The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith to their practice squad, the team announced on Friday. Smith was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the No. 34 overall pick. He missed his first pro season due to an injury that he suffered in the Fiesta Bowl when he was playing for Notre Dame. From 2017-21, Smith played in 68 regular-season games with 56 starts and he started two postseason matchups.

The New York Giants are offering the worst ‘fan appreciation’ deal ever - SB Nation

Fans of the New York football Giants have been through a lot. The team has had exactly one winning season in the last nine years. Saquan Barkley has been dragged down by injuries the last two seasons. Former No. 6 overall draft pick Daniel Jones doesn’t look like the long-term answer at quarterback. The offense stinks and the defense isn’t much better. Apparently head coach Joe Judge isn’t going anywhere. The Giants are 4-9 entering Week 15 and the only intrigue left in their season is where they will finish in the draft order. As the Giants welcome their forever rival the Dallas Cowboys this week, the team is extending an olive brach to fans after another trying season. It’s Fan Appreciation Day at the Giants game. That’s going to get you ... a free medium soda.

Agent says Deshaun Watson is “super confident” in how his legal situation will play out - PFT

Neither Deshaun Watson nor his representatives have said very much publicly about the civil and criminal legal proceedings that have put his career on ice (with pay) for the 2020 season. In a recent interview with Ryan Clark of ESPN, Watson’s agent said more than he has at any time since the controversy emerged in March.

NFL Reacts #19: TNF fantasy impact, COVID-19 impact, match-ups to avoid, and Pick 3 - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda and Justis Mosqueda are reacting to the fantasy impact of the monster performances by Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill on Thursday night. The NFL continues to struggle with COVID-19 outbreaks across the league, and it’s having devastating ramifications in your fantasy lineups. There’s a chance Lamar Jackson is not available this weekend, and we get into our ‘Pick 3’ to set you up in your daily lineups.

