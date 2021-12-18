Carson Wentz has played enough snaps for the Eagles to get the Colts’ first-round pick

After some original doubt, the Philadelphia Eagles are now set to receive a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from the Indianapolis Colts as a result of the Carson Wentz trade.

The Eagles originally received a conditional second-round pick from the Colts with two elevation conditions:

1) Wentz plays 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps.

OR

2) Wentz plays 70% of the Colts’ offensive snaps AND the Colts make the playoffs.

After Week 13, Wentz played about 74.52% of the Colts’ projected snaps. By playing at least the first half in Week 14, Wentz is now right above that 75% threshold. (We’ll update the exact numbers after the game but the number at halftime is 77% with 883 snaps played out of 1,139 projected snaps.) And that percentage will likely climb higher with the Colts having three more games to play.

Even if somehow Wentz dipped slightly below the 75%, the Colts are currently in good position to make the postseason in the AFC playoff picture. And since he’s definitely above 70%, the Eagles would still get the pick in that case.

The bad news for the Eagles about the Colts making the playoffs is that the pick can be no more favorable than No. 19 overall. The exact positioning will depend on how Indy finishes their season. The worst-case scenario (for more than one reason) is the Colts winning the Super Bowl and the pick falling to No. 32. Doesn’t seem like an incredibly likely outcome.

In any case, the Eagles will be happy to recoup a first-round pick for a quarterback who played like the worst starter in the league last year and basically gave up on an organization that made a lot of effort to cater to him.

That being said, the Eagles are also still on the hunt for replacing Wentz as a franchise quarterback. It’s possible the pick they received in dealing him could help the Birds find their long-term option under center. Or it could be an asset to help build around Wentz’s former backup, Jalen Hurts.