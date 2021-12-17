Eagles rookie storylines entering the Football Team game

The Eagles are in must-win mode with a playoff appearance seeming like a legit possibility. For that to be possible, they need to take care of business against a hampered Washington Football Team. Despite Washington’s potential absences, the Eagles will still need some good play from their young players.

How much will the Eagles get the ball to DeVonta Smith?

Between a heavy running game and questionable passing game decisions, DeVonta Smith’s production has taken a dive in the last two games. Despite that, the first round pick is still the team’s leading receiver by a long shot and their best option among the wideouts.

The Eagles will most likely stick with the ground and pound against Washington, but they need to get the ball to DeVonta Smith whenever the decide to air it out.

Landon Dickerson and Washington’s Front

Even with injuries, Washington has a talented defensive front that could make things hard for the Eagles. From interior defenders to linebackers, the Eagles will need great blocking up front to keep the running game moving and Jalen Hurts upright.

Landon Dickerson is on a roll right now and will once again be a huge factor in keeping the Eagles offense moving on Sunday.

This can be a big game for Milton Williams

Washington is down to fourth stringers on their offensive line. Which is bad news for them, but could be a great chance for Milton Williams to have a big impact. Williams has been hovering around solid all season, but has rarely flashed. This might be a confidence boosting game for the rookie defensive tackle.

The Eagles shouldn’t keep Kenneth Gainwell off the field

At this point, it is clear that Kenneth Gainwell adds some good stuff to the Eagles offense. He is a sure handed receiver and a dynamic runner. Even with the Eagles backfield getting healthier, the team has to find a way to get the ball to him.

Not to keep beating this drum, but Kenneth Gainwell would serve the Eagles better as a receiver/running back hybrid more than a former first round pick that wears 18…