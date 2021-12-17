Eagles News: Frank Gore opens up about his time with Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Frank Gore finally explains why he chose Colts over Eagles - NBCSP

Gore spoke with the Associated Press’s Rob Maaddi this week and was asked about that fateful decision, and his answer is going to infuriate Eagles fans who really wanted the veteran running back to sign with the Birds: “Nick Foles called me, I committed to him and said I was going to come. He called me, said congrats, can’t wait to get on the field. And then the next day he gets traded. Then I see Jeremy Maclin, he goes to Kansas City. Then I’m like, ‘Man.’ “At the time, 10 years, 11,000 yards, I’m trying to win a championship. I got a taste of the Super Bowl with San Fran but we didn’t win, so I’m searching to go to a championship. I see Nick Foles get traded, I see Maclin go to Kansas City, and they already let DeSean Jackson go [to] Washington. I love the coach, that’s my dog Chip Kelly, we still talk. But I just felt like when I saw the pieces leaving, we couldn’t win a Super Bowl there. Advertisement “So I saw the Colts, they were off the AFC championship, I thought if I go to the Colts and I called Andre Johnson, I think we can get them over the top. That’s why I went to Indy.” [BLG Note: Mandatory related reading.]

Looking at how Nick Sirianni’s offense has evolved through the season - BGN

In summary, I have been really impressed with that Sirianni has done since week 8. I was not impressed with the first 7 weeks. Defenses are smart and teams will adjust, so it will be interesting to see how Sirianni’s offense evolves over the final few weeks. I asked Ryan for some final thoughts about what we can do to improve, and he said the following: “I would like to think the focus in the bye week is to look for ways to incorporate some more passing concepts off their run looks. I do like how they have mixed in some nice quick easy ones off of motion and they’ve done a nice job incorporating the screen game as of late. I am hoping they use the bye to focus a bit more on presenting Hurts with more quick options off the run action... That’s what he did so well at Oklahoma. He’s not there as a deep drop passer and struggles to get through his progressions and doesn’t throw with anticipation. And they need to spend the whole bye week to scheme better ways to ensure DeVonta Smith is getting 8-10 targets a game. It’s inexcusable. That play out of the backfield was a nice example.”

Fantasy Football: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 15 - PFF

WR DeAndre Carter, Washington Football Team vs. CB Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles. The last of the teams to get smashed by the COVID bug is Washington, though the team’s No. 1 wide receiver in Terry McLaurin is also rehabbing from an injury he suffered in Week 14. Carter would get elevated if McLaurin can’t play, but he doesn’t have the upside necessary to start this week. It’s even less favorable when we consider Curtis Samuel’s recent return from injury, too. Carter’s opponent, the Eagles, is one of the toughest teams to produce against. They’ve shut down receivers at a great clip all season, and the unit is led by PFF’s fourth-highest-graded cornerback in Slay. This is a defense that’s conceded just the fourth-fewest points to receivers.

Week 15 NFL game picks: Patriots outlast Colts on Saturday night; Packers nip Ravens - NFL.com

Washington’s glass slipper started to chip away against Dallas because the Football Team’s strengths are no longer a strength. COVID-19 has ravaged their trademark defensive line. Injuries are decimating their skill positions. The offensive line has overachieved all year, but injuries and a lack of talent will show up against a good defensive front. While the Eagles don’t quite have the Cowboys’ depth there, they are close enough.

After 3 injury-marred years, the Eagles’ medical staff changes have the team trending in the right direction - Inquirer

The 2018-20 Eagles couldn’t avoid them, or most injuries for that matter. But the soft-tissue kind plagued them and was one of the many reasons for their regression following the 2017 championship season. The numbers, though, have turned. The Eagles, who had the third most adjusted-games lost to injury in the three years prior, are on track to be one of the league’s healthiest teams this season. Through 13 games, the Eagles had 18 players from the 53-man roster miss a total of 66 games to injury. Last year, they had 34 players out for 152 games over the same period of time. The lower body soft-tissue figures are just as good: the Eagles have had only six players miss 11 total games this season vs. the 17 who missed 43 games last season. The practice and preseason restrictions the pandemic forced on NFL teams played a role in the large numbers a year ago. Injuries increased across the board. But this year has presented challenges, as well, and the primary reason for the Eagles’ overall improved health may actually be their reduced practice time.

Fletcher Cox’s message to the team: Everything matters in December - PE.com

Fletcher Cox has a message for any teammates not quite aware of what December in the NFL means. He’s in his 10th season and he’s been around teams that have gone every which way in this final full month of the regular season – teams that have surged into the playoffs and found postseason success and teams that have failed to finish strong and have come up short of their goals. So, his message is very direct and very simple: Everything matters in this month. Every little thing matters. “December is so important to me,” Cox said on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex. “I’ve tried to stress it to a lot of guys in the room, to the team, how important the month of December is. Whatever happened earlier in the season, I think people forget that, but you go into December knowing how important it is. Especially for this team, knowing how important it is, you’ve just got to keep stressing that. Just kind of beat it into their brains and make them believe it. The veterans that have been around, the guys that have been around the league know what December means. You can’t fake the energy. You can’t fake the intensity. Control everything, your emotions, and just put it all out on the field.”

The NFL returns to enhanced COVID-19 protocols for all teams; allows easier return for asymptomatic players - Hogs Haven

The rule change that will interest Washington fans is that adjustments to the requirements for vaccinated players to return to their teams after testing positive for COVID-19. That could be possible as soon as the day after the player tests positive if they are asymptomatic. The issue still remains that many players continue to test positive, and won’t be cleared until they return a negative test.

Cowboys at Giants second injury report: DeMarcus Lawrence added to injury report, limited in practice - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys are a relatively healthy football team right now, especially for a December in the NFL when the injury list and the IR list is usually long. The Cowboys are going to be missing their starting left tackle, Tyron Smith, on Sunday. But about the only other key contributor on the active roster fighting to play through injury is running back Tony Pollard. Or so we thought. Now, DeMarcus Lawrence’s name has popped up on the injury report. But, it looks like Tank will be fine.

Giants-Cowboys injury news: Giants hoping to have Xavier McKinney on Sunday - Big Blue View

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (quad) is also now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with cornerback Aaron Robinson. Defensive back Steven Parker missed practice with an illness. That likely means that second-year cornerback Jarren Williams, who is technically still on the practice squad, could be a starter on Sunday. Williams has played 48 snaps the past two weeks. J.R. Reed, who has played 56 defensive snaps at safety this season, could be in line for extended duty in sub packages.

Urban Meyer Fired: Potential Candidates to Replace Meyer - Big Cat Country

Doug Pederson. Pederson is the former Head Coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017, and was the Offensive Coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-2015. As Head Coach, the Eagles were 17th in EPA/play, and 18th in EPA/play in the passing game. In addition, Pederson has experience working with a young QB in Carson Wentz, however it can be argued that most of the credit for Wentz should go to Wentz’s new coach and former Eagles OC Frank Reich. Pederson has said he’s looking for another opportunity, and could provide the Jaguars with the stability that the franchise and Lawrence needs.

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars - SB Nation

Motivational speaker. Here’s a unique opportunity to spend an afternoon with one of the biggest winners in (college) football history. Urban Meyer will spend the afternoon with your organization or school, offering unique seminars like “I’m a winner, and all of you are losers” and “I’m in too deep: How to blame those around you when things go wrong.” Your business will never be the same again after a visit by Meyer, we guarantee it.

The Look Ahead #68: Jags Fire Urban Meyer + TNF Preview & More! - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa react to the firing of Urban Meyer and take deep dives into the biggest games of Week 15. Was Meyer’s time in Jacksonville the worst head coaching tenure of all time? Can the Chargers take the AFC West away from the Chiefs? The Colts can get revenge on Josh McDaniels for leaving them at the altar Packers win the NFC North if they can beat Baltimore. Will Brady continue to struggle against the Saints? Week 15 Lightning Round.

17 Must-Try Burgers in Philly - Eater

From juicy single-patty burgers to double-stacked cheeseburgers layered with toppings, Philly restaurants offer something for every mood. [BLG Note: I’d definitely recommend No. 15 on this list.]

