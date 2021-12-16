Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts limited for the second day in a row

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team

Four players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Jalen Hurts, Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, and Patrick Johnson.

Hurts was listed as limited on Wednesday but the Eagles merely held a walk-through. Today was a bigger day for measuring his readiness. On that front, it doesn’t seem good that was he limited instead of being able to go in full. One Washington reporter is hearing that Hurts is a “true 50-50” to play against the Football Team. Seems like the Eagles should air on the side of caution considering they have a capable backup in Gardner Minshew who should be able to dispatch of a depleted opponent. We’ll see if Hurts makes any progress on Friday.

Howard being limited again raises questions if he’ll truly be ready to return this week.

Sanders said he expects to play. To be determined if his nagging ankle injury will flare up during game action.

Johnson might be in jeopardy of missing this week’s game. Not the biggest deal but it wouldn’t help the Eagles’ linebacker depth/special teams unit.

Five players were FULL PARTICIPANTS: Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Derek Barnett, and Steve Nelson.

Everyone except Nelson was previously listed as limited on Wednesday. That they’ve been upgraded points to them playing on Sunday, as expected.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

LB Patrick Johnson (back)

RB Miles Sanders (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Derek Barnett (neck)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest/ankle)

CB Steven Nelson (shoulder)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Washington added more names to their COVID list on Thursday morning, bringing them up to 21 total players. Not great.

On the injury front, the big news is that Terry McLaurin was upgraded to limited. Washington’s leading receiver might be cleared from his concussion in time to play on Sunday.

J.D. McKissic and Curtis Samuel are trending towards missing this week; they both sat out for the second straight day. McKissic is second on Washington in receiving and third in rushing. Samuel was supposed to have a big role in the offense but has been hampered by injuries all season long.

Taylor Heinicke is on track to start at quarterback.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB J.D. McKissic (concussion)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Cole Holcomb (ankle)

WR Terry McLaurin (concussion)

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)

OG Brandon Scherff (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Taylor Heinicke (right elbow)