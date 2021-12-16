The Football Team has a ridiculous number of players on the COVID list

The hits keep coming for the Washington Football Team as they prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

WFT added the following players to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday morning: starting safety Kamren Curl, fill-in starting center Tyler Larsen, and third string center Keith Ismael.

This news means the following players are on Washington’s COVID list:

DT Jonathan Allen

QB Kyle Allen

S Troy Apke

DE Will Bradley-King

S Kamren Curl

LB Milo Eifler

S Darrick Forrest

CB Kendall Fuller

TE Temarrick Hemingway

LB Khaleke Hudson

DT Matt Ioannidis

C Keith Ismael

C Tyler Larsen

OT Cornelius Lucas

LB David Mayo

TE Sammis Reyes

DT Tim Settle

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Montez Sweat

DE Casey Toohill

That’s a ridiculously long list.

As you can see, Washington’s defense has been hit especially hard. The Football Team is on track to be without their top four edge rushers, three of their top four interior defenders (including the team’s sack leader), a starting cornerback (their passes defensed leader), and a starting safety.

It’s hardly like the offense has gone unscathed, though. Both Larsen and Ismael getting added to the list means Washington will be down to their fourth-string option at center. Against Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox. Not ideal for the Football Team.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: no good reason for the Eagles to not beat a Washington squad that’s been depleted by COVID issues. Especially when the Birds are coming off their bye and playing at home.