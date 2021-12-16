 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 15 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s NFL matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Our Week 15 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 14 weeks, Tyler is protecting his newfound lead. Shamus is right behind him, though. Then it’s me and the BGN community tied for third. Still plenty of time for another contender to make a run at the top spot down the stretch. The drama!

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are obviously favored against a Washington Football Team that’s been depleted by COVID issues. The Eagles originally opened as 3.5-point favorites but the line has since DOUBLED to Philly being favored by seven points, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is unanimously taking the Birds.

NFL WEEK 15 PICKS

BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
Week 14 Record 11-3 12-2 13-1 11-3 8-6 8-6 10-4 11-3
Season Record 130-78 131-77 133-75 128-80 122-86 124-84 125-83 130-78
Chiefs at Chargers Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Vote
Raiders at Browns Browns Raiders Browns Browns Raiders Browns Raiders Vote
Patriots at Colts Colts Patriots Patriots Patriots Colts Colts Patriots Vote
Cowboys at Giants Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Vote
Texans at Jaguars Jaguars Texans Texans Jaguars Jaguars Texans Texans Vote
Titans at Steelers Titans Titans Steelers Steelers Steelers Titans Titans Vote
Jets at Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets Dolphins Dolphins Vote
Football Team at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote
Cardinals at Lions Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vote
Panthers at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Vote
Bengals at Broncos Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote
Falcons at 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Vote
Seahawks at Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Seahawks Rams Rams Vote
Packers at Ravens Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Vote
Saints at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote
Vikings at Bears Vikings Vikings Bears Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

