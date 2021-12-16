NFL Week 15 Game Picks

Our Week 15 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.
After 14 weeks, Tyler is protecting his newfound lead. Shamus is right behind him, though. Then it’s me and the BGN community tied for third. Still plenty of time for another contender to make a run at the top spot down the stretch. The drama!
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are obviously favored against a Washington Football Team that’s been depleted by COVID issues. The Eagles originally opened as 3.5-point favorites but the line has since DOUBLED to Philly being favored by seven points, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is unanimously taking the Birds.
NFL WEEK 15 PICKS
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Week 14 Record
|11-3
|12-2
|13-1
|11-3
|8-6
|8-6
|10-4
|11-3
|Season Record
|130-78
|131-77
|133-75
|128-80
|122-86
|124-84
|125-83
|130-78
|Chiefs at Chargers
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Vote
|Raiders at Browns
|Browns
|Raiders
|Browns
|Browns
|Raiders
|Browns
|Raiders
|Vote
|Patriots at Colts
|Colts
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Colts
|Colts
|Patriots
|Vote
|Cowboys at Giants
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Vote
|Texans at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Texans
|Texans
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Texans
|Texans
|Vote
|Titans at Steelers
|Titans
|Titans
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Titans
|Titans
|Vote
|Jets at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Vote
|Football Team at Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Vote
|Cardinals at Lions
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Vote
|Panthers at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Vote
|Bengals at Broncos
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Vote
|Falcons at 49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Vote
|Seahawks at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Seahawks
|Rams
|Rams
|Vote
|Packers at Ravens
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Vote
|Saints at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Vote
|Vikings at Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vote
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Poll
Which team will win?
-
72%
Chiefs
-
27%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
38%
Raiders
-
61%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win?
-
71%
Patriots
-
28%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win?
-
90%
Cowboys
-
9%
Giants
Poll
Which team will win?
-
41%
Texans
-
58%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win?
-
80%
Titans
-
19%
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
10%
Jets
-
89%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win?
-
6%
Football Team
-
93%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win?
-
94%
Cardinals
-
5%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win?
-
0%
Panthers
-
99%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win?
-
77%
Bengals
-
22%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win?
-
7%
Falcons
-
92%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
9%
Seahawks
-
90%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win?
-
81%
Packers
-
19%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win?
-
2%
Saints
-
97%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
75%
Vikings
-
24%
Bears
