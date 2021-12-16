NFL Week 15 Game Picks

Our Week 15 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 14 weeks, Tyler is protecting his newfound lead. Shamus is right behind him, though. Then it’s me and the BGN community tied for third. Still plenty of time for another contender to make a run at the top spot down the stretch. The drama!

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are obviously favored against a Washington Football Team that’s been depleted by COVID issues. The Eagles originally opened as 3.5-point favorites but the line has since DOUBLED to Philly being favored by seven points, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is unanimously taking the Birds.

NFL WEEK 15 PICKS BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Week 14 Record 11-3 12-2 13-1 11-3 8-6 8-6 10-4 11-3 Season Record 130-78 131-77 133-75 128-80 122-86 124-84 125-83 130-78 Chiefs at Chargers Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Vote Raiders at Browns Browns Raiders Browns Browns Raiders Browns Raiders Vote Patriots at Colts Colts Patriots Patriots Patriots Colts Colts Patriots Vote Cowboys at Giants Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Vote Texans at Jaguars Jaguars Texans Texans Jaguars Jaguars Texans Texans Vote Titans at Steelers Titans Titans Steelers Steelers Steelers Titans Titans Vote Jets at Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets Dolphins Dolphins Vote Football Team at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote Cardinals at Lions Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vote Panthers at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Vote Bengals at Broncos Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote Falcons at 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Vote Seahawks at Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Seahawks Rams Rams Vote Packers at Ravens Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Vote Saints at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote Vikings at Bears Vikings Vikings Bears Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll Which team will win? Chiefs

Chargers vote view results 72% Chiefs (85 votes)

27% Chargers (33 votes) 118 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Raiders

Browns vote view results 38% Raiders (45 votes)

61% Browns (71 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Patriots

Colts vote view results 71% Patriots (85 votes)

28% Colts (34 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Cowboys

Giants vote view results 90% Cowboys (110 votes)

9% Giants (11 votes) 121 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Texans

Jaguars vote view results 41% Texans (47 votes)

58% Jaguars (67 votes) 114 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Titans

Steelers vote view results 80% Titans (93 votes)

19% Steelers (23 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Jets

Dolphins vote view results 10% Jets (12 votes)

89% Dolphins (107 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Football Team

Eagles vote view results 6% Football Team (8 votes)

93% Eagles (111 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Cardinals

Lions vote view results 94% Cardinals (113 votes)

5% Lions (6 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Panthers

Bills vote view results 0% Panthers (1 vote)

99% Bills (116 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Bengals

Broncos vote view results 77% Bengals (84 votes)

22% Broncos (24 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Falcons

49ers vote view results 7% Falcons (8 votes)

92% 49ers (97 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Seahawks

Rams vote view results 9% Seahawks (10 votes)

90% Rams (100 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Packers

Rams vote view results 81% Packers (81 votes)

19% Rams (19 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Saints

Buccaneers vote view results 2% Saints (3 votes)

97% Buccaneers (103 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now