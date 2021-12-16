Eagles News: DeVonta Smith needs more targets

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eight Eagles thoughts: Playoff scenarios, the DeVonta Smith-Micah Parsons debate & more - The Athletic

Even though the Eagles have won three of their last four games, they must come out of the bye week prioritizing ways to get DeVonta Smith the ball. Smith played his lowest percentage of snaps this season (62 percent) against the Jets and was third among wide receivers in snaps. Yes, the Eagles played more 13 personnel, but there’s no good reason why Smith should be on the sideline more than Quez Watkins or Jalen Reagor unless Smith is injured. Sirianni said Smith is not injured. “With who we wanted in there on 13 personnel with what we were asking them to do in 13 personnel, that was Reagor,” Sirianni said. “And so that’s just the way it went. Not going to apologize, we didn’t punt until the last series of the game and so that’s just the way it went that game and that’s the flow sometimes. So, that’s kind of why it went that way, though. … He’s feeling good. Be good to get a bye week there to get him even more rested and see him be even faster coming back off the bye.” Smith is averaging 6.3 targets per game. He hasn’t had more than six targets in a game since Week 7. Smith ranked 53rd in targets per game in the NFL through 13 weeks, but he should not be that low — even in a run-heavy offense. That ranks fifth among rookie wide receivers. Smith should be in the 7-10 range each week; 23 players averaged at least eight targets through 13 weeks and 40 averaged at least seven targets.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers for Week 15 - Fake Teams

WR38) There isn’t much passing volume in PHI’s offense, limiting Smith’s ceiling in fantasy. Could see some success in Week 15 against a WAS defense that allows the 3rd most PPG to WRs.

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew will split practice reps - BGN

The head coach later said that he was encouraged with where Hurts was thanks to the extra week off, but pointed out that he was hopeful the QB would play two weeks ago, so they’ll see how things progress. He noted that Wednesday’s practice is a walk-through, and for now, at least, Hurts and Gardner Minshew will split reps. They’ll have to see how Hurts is feeling before determining how many practice reps he’ll be able to take through the remainder of the week. Sirianni later explained his rationale behind the decision to split reps, and he pointed to the unknowns — similar to ahead of their Week 13 game — and he wants to be prepared whether Hurts is or isn’t able to play. Hurts spoke just a little after Sirianni on Wednesday, and didn’t seem quite as optimistic about playing on Sunday as he had two weeks ago, but said he’s doing everything in his power to be available for the team.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.35: Philly and WFT are fighting for a wildcard - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton are joined briefly by Hogs Haven’s Bryan Stabbe and Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine to dissect the latest NFC East happenings heading into Week 15.

Giants, Jets Side Story - Football Outsiders

Great news, Eagles, Cowboys, and Washington fans: Joe Judge’s head-coaching job with the New York Giants appears to be safe! Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported on Monday that Giants co-owner John Mara is both enamored with Judge and eager to be patient with the coach after giving Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur quick hooks over the last five seasons. Per Vacchiano’s source: “(Mara) loves Judge. He thinks he’s found his (Bill) Belichick or (Bill) Parcells.” Try not to giggle (non-Giants fans) or sob (Giants fans) uncontrollably, dear readers. Vacchiano’s reporting reinforces everything Walkthrough has seen/read/heard emanating from East Rutherford over the last few months. Judge—whose coaching drove several veterans to retirement at the start of training camp, who thinks fourth-and-1 near midfield while trailing is a prime punting opportunity, and who has difficulty with the sort of technology kindergartners used to learn phonics last year—has somehow emerged victorious from a quiet coup at Giants headquarters. Of course, his prime challengers were Dave Gettleman (likely to retire) and Jason Garrett (fired), so this was much more like a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos than of thrones.

Congress demands NFL turn over evidence from its Washington investigation after latest report on Dan Snyder - Hogs Haven

The Washington Post published another article yesterday chronicling the investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace environment. The stories of Dan Snyder’s attempts to hinder the investigation through lawsuits, bribes, and intimidation have been out there for months, but the Post added a lot more detail to paint the picture of a man obsessed with making this story go away, and making people who have wronged him pay.

Giants vs. Cowboys picks, predictions: Why would anyone pick the Giants? - Big Blue View

Why would anyone pick the New York Giants to defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday? There is no good reason to do that unless a) you like losing your money or b) you have money to burn and you really want to take a wild swing at turning it into more money to burn. Let’s get to this week’s Big Blue View staff predictions — or, reasons why the Giants won’t win.

Here is what the Dallas Cowboys need to clinch the NFC East and/or a playoff berth in Week 15 - Blogging The Boys

As fate would have it the NFL did release the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 shortly after this post originally went out. Washington losing to Philadelphia would in fact help the Cowboys’ odds of winning the division this week, but they would also need to have every strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Philadelphia. Here is everything pertaining to the Cowboys in Week 15.

Broncos sign Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Travis Fulgham to practice squad - PFT

Fulgham, a sixth-round choice in 2019, appeared in 13 games last season for the Eagles. He was their leading receiver with 539 yards and four touchdowns. He has not appeared in a game this season.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer fired - Big Cat Country

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is officially out as Jacksonville’s head coach, Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced tonight. The Jaguars finished 2-11 under Meyer’s tenure as HC, originally hired in January of this year. Meyer’s contract was for five years, he didn’t make it through one.

The NFL May Incentivize Booster Shots to Keep the 2021 Season on Track - SI

Is this sustainable? That’s the question the powers that be were asking Wednesday morning in Texas, with some resignation that continuing on as planned will put the league and its teams on a collision course with scheduling questions, competitive-balance problems and, perhaps, sequels to last year’s situations involving Kendall Hinton and the Saints’ running back room. The difference between this year and last? There is, without question, less of an acceptance that those sorts of things have to happen because we’re in a pandemic and that’s the way it goes. And thus, an idea has emerged that has significant support among teams: incentivizing players to get a COVID-19 booster by telling them they won’t be regularly tested anymore if they do. It would require, for sure, the league’s taking steps back on its aggressive (and mostly successful) posture in managing the virus with players and staff over the last 20 months. But the NFL’s already started to do it with vaccinated players—going from daily to weekly testing, relaxing masking protocols and mostly eliminating close-contact rules for those guys (last year’s rules remain in place for the unvaccinated). The league has told teams at the meetings it is starting discussions on significant changes to COVID-19 protocols with the NFLPA—all of this, of course, requires negotiation with the union.

The NFL wants to tell the rest of the world which team to root for - SB Nation

My favorite thing about NFL games in London is the cornucopia of random jerseys in the crowd. Heck, it can be a nonsense game between the Falcons and Jaguars and you’ll still see merch from all 32 teams in the stands, turning the crowd into a rainbow mess of madness. I love it. Now the NFL wants to change all that, giving guidelines to every major-market on who they should root for in the NFL.

NFL University #19: COVID-19 across the league, Urban Meyer, and the AFC North is up for grabs - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss the NFL’s continued struggles with COVID-19. The league is currently dealing with a massive outbreak across the league. If the Niners’ offense gets healthy it could give some teams problems in the postseason. The Bills almost come back against the Bucs but it points to a question we’ve had about them all season. Urban Meyer wants every to know he’s a winner, and the Arizona Cardinals get dealt a big loss.

