Thursday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4).

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these teams, 64-57-1, but the Chargers have won the past two meetings, including earlier this season in Kansas City, 30-24. The last time they faced off in California was Sept. 2020 in a game that went into overtime, but ultimately ended with a Chargers 23-20 victory.

There has been an evolving COVID situation league-wide this week, resulting in over 90 players ending up testing positive or being named a close contact. Teams like the Browns, Rams, and Washington Football Team will potentially play without over 15 of their active roster players, but this Thursday game won’t be quite that affected. The Chiefs only had four players on the COVID/reserve list — Jody Fortson, Willie Gay Jr., Josh Gordon, Chris Jones — and the Chargers only had two — Rashawn Slater, Scott Quessenberry.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: FOX | NFL Network | Amazon

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Announcers:

FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (field reporters)

Amazon: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm

Amazon Scout’s Feed: Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (KC), 83 (LAC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (KC), 225 (LAC), 88 (National) | SXM App: 815 (KC), 817 (LAC), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs: -3 (-160)

Los Angeles Chargers: +3 (+140)

Over/Under: 52

BLG pick: Chargers +3

Poll Which bet do you like best? This poll is closed 58% Chiefs -3 (7 votes)

41% Chargers +3 (5 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Chiefs: www.ArrowheadPride.com

Chargers: www.BoltsFromTheBlue.com

Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.