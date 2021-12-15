Washington adds SEVEN more players to COVID list ahead of Eagles game [UPDATE]

UPDATE: In addition to placing Matt Ioannidis and Kyle Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Washington also added starting wide receiver Cam Sims, potential fill-in starting tackle Cornelius Lucas, backup tight end Sammis Reyes, backup linebacker Milo Eifler, and backup safety Darrick Forrest. That’s SEVENTEEN players on the COVID list. Crazy.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

The Washington Football Team is now up to TWELVE players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The latest additions are defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (per Grant Paulsen) and backup quarterback Kyle Allen (per Mike Garafolo).

Ioannidis was on track to start (or at least see significant playing time) for Washington with Jonathan Allen potentially missing this week’s game.

Washington’s defensive line is looking really depleted. Those potentially missing this week’s game on the COVID list include: Allen, Ioannidis, starting edge rusher Montez Sweat, rotational edge rusher James Smith-Williams, rotational defensive tackle Tim Settle, rotational edge rusher/former Eagles legend Casey Toohill, and practice squad edge rusher William Bradley-King. Not to mention star pass rusher Chase Young will miss the game due to being on injured reserve.

No good reason for the Eagles not to win their battles with the remains of Washington’s defensive line.

As for Allen, his potential absence gives the Football Team less depth at quarterback. And that’s significant because Taylor Heinicke had to leave Washington’s Week 14 game against the Cowboys twice due to a knee injury that ultimately required an MRI.

Heinicke is expected to be able to start this week but one must wonder about the chances of re-injury. If the Football Team’s starter has to exit the game, they’re left with .... practice squad QB Kyle Shurmur. Son of former Eagles interim head coach/offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

The younger Shurmur has never played a regular season NFL snap. He has taken about 200 preseason snaps since entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent, posting an 82.0 passer rating.

Here’s an updated list of Washington players on reserve/COVID-19:

DT Jonathan Allen

QB Kyle Allen

DE Will Bradley-King

CB Kendall Fuller

TE Temarrick Hemingway

LB Khaleke Hudson

DT Matt Ioannidis

LB David Mayo

DT Tim Settle

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Montez Sweat

DE Casey Toohill

Except for Fuller, who is reportedly unvaccinated and thus must miss at least 10 days, it’s possible some of these players could play on Sunday if they’re asymptomatic and produce two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Time is ticking on that front.