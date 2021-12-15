Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Week 15 Washington game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team. Note that this report is merely an estimation because the Eagles held a walk-through instead of a normal practice.

Eight players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Derek Barnett, and Patrick Johnson.

There seems to be some question if Hurts will actually play on Sunday. That he’s splitting reps with Gardner Minshew seems significant. We’ll continue to closely monitor how Hurts does the rest of the week.

Sanders spoke to reporters and said he feels confident he’ll be able to play. One would expect him to be on the field.

Prior to today, Howard has been a DNP in practice since getting hurt in the New Orleans Saints game. Seems like he has a chance to return to the fold this week.

Kelce expects to be able to play. There isn’t much that can keep him out of the starting lineup.

Cox and Johnson got their normal rest days early in the week.

Barnett has also been getting some rest early in the week. He’ll probably play.

Johnson might have a shot to play after previously getting banged up.

One player was listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Steve Nelson.

Nelson left the Eagles’ last game early but he’ll be good to go on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Derek Barnett (neck)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest/back)

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest/ankle)

RB Miles Sanders (ankle)

LB Patrick Johnson (back)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Steven Nelson (shoulder)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

Washington is up to EIGHTEEN players on the COVID list after putting backup defensive back Troy Apke on there on Wednesday late afternoon.

Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke is listed with an elbow issue despite getting an MRI on his knee. More context:

Heinicke was listed as a full participant in practice. Said his knee is fine; elbow feels worse than the knee. Said there's some bruising, but it didn't hurt when he was throwing the ball. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 15, 2021

Leading receiver Terry McLaurin missed practice as he’s in the concussion protocol. He must be independently cleared before returning. Curtis Samuel also notably didn’t practice.

Third string center Keith Ismael, who may have to start this week, missed Wednesday’s practice. Not ideal for Washington.

Top pass-catching running back J.D. McKissic missed practice, putting his status this week in question.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Troy Apke (illness)

C Keith Ismael (illness)

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)

C Tyler Larsen (achilles)

RB J.D. McKissic (concussion)

WR Terry McLaurin (concussion)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Cole Holcomb (ankle)

OG Brandon Scherff (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Taylor Heinicke (right elbow)