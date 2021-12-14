Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 14

The Eagles were on bye this week, but there was still plenty of action from Philly alumni around the league in Week 14. Rasul Douglas and Chandon Sullivan had big plays for the Packers on Sunday Night Football, Corey Clement finally saw a big workload for the Cowboys, and several former teammates faced off in the Seahawks-Texans game.

Here’s how things went in Week 14 for some former Eagles:

Douglas finds a home in the endzone

He wasn’t Green Bay’s starter all season, but Rasul Douglas certainly earning that role with back-to-back pick-6’s for the Packers. Douglas showed off in Week 14’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Bears, and not only did he earn fans’ favor against their division rival, but he also is starting to look wholly impressive.

It’s interesting — or sad, depending on how you look at it — that after the Packers’ Week 13 game, Douglas spoke to reporters and mentioned that it wasn’t until he left Philly that he had coaches teach him how to really study film. Corey Undlin was the DB coach when Douglas was with the Eagles, and while he’s no longer with the team, it’s still unfortunate that the CB wasn’t given the tools he needed to meet his potential.

And don’t forget about Sullivan

Douglas wasn’t the only former Eagles’ cornerback to get an interception on Sunday night, Packers’ teammate Chandon Sullivan made a late-game pick to seal Green Bay’s win. It was Sullivan’s second interception of the season, and his coach was excited to celebrate.

Hey late night #Packers twitter, here's Joe Barry's reaction to Chandon Sullivan's game-ending INT.



— Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) December 13, 2021

Clement finally got a workload for Dallas

With Tony Pollard out due to a foot injury, the Cowboys finally gave Corey Clement some significant carries in Week 14. The RB ran the ball a season-high 13 times for 44 yards in their win over Washington on Sunday, and also had one catch for just two yards. In addition to his offensive contributions, Clement also returned kicks for the first time this season, and took two back for 24 total yards. It’s not likely that this performance will earn him any more playing time once Pollard is back and Ezekiel Elliott is fully healthy, but he helped Dallas almost assuredly clinch the NFC East with his efforts.

Seahawks beat Texans

Seattle managed to win two games in a row thanks to their 33-13 victory over Houston in Week 14. Helping their efforts were two former Eagles corners who are now in the starting lineup for the Seahawks: Sidney Jones and Ryan Neal. The two have been stand-ins for most of the season, but they both made seven total tackles on Sunday, which was a season-high for Neal, including one tackle for loss. Neal also played 100 percent of the defensive snaps, a season first for the cornerback.

As for the Texans, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill had a solid performance — coming off a franchise record day in Week 13 — and still managed six total tackles, including two for a loss, and one defended pass. Eric Wilson got one defensive snap on Sunday, his first for Houston, but spent the majority of his time on special teams. Tremon Smith had three kick returns for 52 yards, and Cameron Johnston had five punts for 229 yards, including one touchback and one that landed in the 20.

Inactives, bye week, and other notables

Some former Eagles were inactive in Week 14, including OL Josh Andrews (Falcons) and QB Matt Barkley (Panthers). Conversely, for the second week in a row, Nick Foles was the active No. 2 quarterback for the Bears on SNF.

(Falcons) and QB (Panthers). Conversely, for the second week in a row, was the active No. 2 quarterback for the Bears on SNF. Four teams were on bye this week: Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts ( Matt Pryor, Andrew Sendejo, Carson Wentz ), Miami Dolphins ( Mack Hollins, Will Parks, Eric Rowe ), and the New England Patriots ( Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills )

), Miami Dolphins ( ), and the New England Patriots ( ) Offensive lineman Jon Toth was signed from the Washington Football Team’s practice squad to their active roster this week, and DE Casey Toohill was placed on their COVID/reserve list. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter did suit up for Washington’s Sunday game against Dallas, but the offense was run-heavy due to QB Taylor Heinecke’s injury, so Carter finished the day with just 2 catches for 12 yards.

was signed from the Washington Football Team’s practice squad to their active roster this week, and DE was placed on their COVID/reserve list. Wide receiver did suit up for Washington’s Sunday game against Dallas, but the offense was run-heavy due to QB Taylor Heinecke’s injury, so Carter finished the day with just 2 catches for 12 yards. The Buccaneers pulled off a 33-27 win over the Bills in Week 14. Safety Andrew Adams once again got to start for Tampa Bay, and finished the day with five total tackles and two pass breakups. While he didn’t get a win, Bills’ safety Jordan Poyer did tie his season-high of 10 total tackles — for the third time this year — and also had one defended pass. Sunday was the first time since the opening of the season that Poyer went back-to-back games without an interception.

once again got to start for Tampa Bay, and finished the day with five total tackles and two pass breakups. While he didn’t get a win, Bills’ safety did tie his season-high of 10 total tackles — for the third time this year — and also had one defended pass. Sunday was the first time since the opening of the season that Poyer went back-to-back games without an interception. The Saints finally broke their five-game losing streak on Sunday against the Jets, 30-9, and Malcolm Jenkins had three total tackles, including one QB hit, during the contest. On the other sideline, Jets’ safety Elijah Riley had a season-high day with 10 total tackles and took 97 percent of the defensive snaps.

had three total tackles, including one QB hit, during the contest. On the other sideline, Jets’ safety had a season-high day with 10 total tackles and took 97 percent of the defensive snaps. Broncos CB Ronald Darby had four total tackles and one pass breakup in their win over the Lions. Jaguars safety Rudy Ford had three tackles in their shutout loss to the Titans. And, on offense, Raiders’ WR DeSean Jackson had just one catch for 19 yards in their loss to the Chiefs — he did also record a tackle after one of his targets ended up in the hands of his opponent.