Washington’s sack leader might miss this week’s Eagles game

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from JP Finlay. Allen will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Assuming he’s vaccinated, Allen can only be activated back to the roster if he produces two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. If Allen isn’t vaccinated, he’ll automatically miss at least 10 days, thus definitely ruling him out for this weekend.

Missing Allen would be a big loss for Washington. He leads the Football Team in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Second on Washington in sacks is Montez Sweat, who is also currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sweat, who isn’t vaccinated, tested positive last week. There’s a chance he also won’t be cleared in time to play against the Eagles, though it’s not for certain.

The Eagles missing out on facing two of Washington’s top defenders would be quite fortuitous for Philly. Not to mention that Chase Young is on injured reserve. The Eagles’ offensive line, a clear strength of the team, would’ve been set for a real test if they were all playing.

Instead, it looks like the Eagles will get a weakened Washington defense. Which is helpful since the Football Team has only been allowing 18 points per game over the last five weeks.

Allen is hardly the only key player in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game. Though Taylor Heinicke is reportedly expected to start, the Football Team might be missing leading receiver Terry McLaurin, starting left tackle Charles Leno, starting center Tyler Larsen, and potentially others.

No good reason for the Eagles not to take advantage of a banged up Washington squad at Lincoln Financial Field.

UPDATE: Allen isn’t the only Washington player to test positive. Some of their depth players also did: