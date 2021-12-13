Return of the Mac (once again)

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Mac McCain to their practice squad on Monday afternoon, according to an official announcement from the team.

This move was expected. The Eagles waived McCain last week in order to promote veteran offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark to the roster (and also sign him to an extension).

With McCain going unclaimed on waivers (notable since the Denver Broncos previously had interest in reacquiring him), he was available for the Eagles to sign to their practice squad.

McCain was essentially a glorified practice squad member anyway since the Eagles often kept him as a healthy scratch on game day. The team seemingly values his developmental potential in addition to the extra depth he provides at cornerback.

To be determined if the Eagles value McCain enough to use one of their weekly four practice squad protections on him. Those designations will be announced on Tuesday.

See below for a current look at the Eagles’ 2021 practice squad.

Format: Position, player, (times protected this season), [times elevated this season]*

*Not counting COVID-19 elevations.

WR John Hightower (10) [1]

S Jared Mayden (3) [2]

G/T Kayode Awosika (3)

CB Craig James (3)

TE Noah Togiai (2)

DT Marvin Wilson (2)

TE Richard Rodgers (1) [2]

LB JaCoby Stevens (1)

RB Jason Huntley

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Deon Cain

C Luke Juriga

DE Cameron Malveaux

DT Raequan Williams

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mac McCain

{DE Matt Leo — international exemption - doesn’t count towards limit}