Monday Night Football: Rams vs. Cardinals

The final game of Week 14 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2). It’s a big NFC West battle against the top two teams in the division — although, with QB Kyler Murray back for the Cardinals, it doesn’t seem likely they give up the No. 1 spot.

The Rams lead the all-time series between these teams, 44-39-2, and have also won eight of the past nine meetings. That, of course, doesn’t include most recently, when the Cardinals won 37-20 on the road in early-October. Plus, the Rams added a couple of key players to the COVID/reserve list just hours ahead of kick-off.

LA Rams transactions:

• Reserve/COVID-19 CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Tyler Higbee

• Activated from Reserve/Injured LB Justin Hollins — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 13, 2021

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (LAR), 83 (Az.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAR), 225 (Az.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 818 (LAR), 800 (Az.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams: +2 (+115)

Arizona Cardinals: -2 (-135)

Over/under: 51 points

SB Nation Blogs

Rams: www.TurfShowTimes.com

Cardinals: www.RevengeoftheBirds.com

