Eagles News: Doug Pederson in Jacksonville?

NFL rumors: Ex-Eagles coach would be ‘perfect’ for Jaguars if they fire Urban Meyer - NJ.com

Before the Jaguars lost Sunday, 20-0, to the Tennessee Titans, NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye dropped this nugget on Twitter: Doug Pederson is a perfect fit for Jacksonville from a personality standpoint. He also would be a great influence on Trevor Lawrence. I think if the Jags fired Meyer (they should), Pederson would be the most logical course for redemption. Kaye, who is an Eagles beat writer for NJ.com, covered the Jaguars before heading north to join NJ Advance Media. Pederson, the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach, remains unemployed but has a sparking resume which includes a Super Bowl title. And keep in mind, Pederson admitted in June he wants another shot on the sideline.

Urban Meyer has got to go as soon as possible - Big Cat Country

The hemming and hawing and deflection of personal responsibility and accountability is actively harming the team on a scale we’ve never seen. This franchise has never had something as precious as a No. 1 overall draft pick and the guy in charge has decided to flush his first year of development down the toilet. The sooner Urban Meyer is gone, the better.

Eagles open as 3.5-point home favorites against the Football Team - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles have a critical stretch in front of them as they return from their unusually late bye. It’s four division opponents in four straight weeks as the Birds try to push for a spot in the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles don’t mathematically control their own destiny, so they’ll need some help along the way. Of course, the Eagles can begin to help themselves by picking up a win over the Washington Football Team in Week 15. The Birds opened as 3.5-point home favorites in this matchup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 14 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios and outlook for the postseason - ESPN

The Eagles return from their bye week very much still in the playoff race, in large part because they have two games remaining against Washington. The first will come in Week 15. FPI gives the Eagles a 33.4% chance to make the playoffs, the best among the NFC’s 6-7 teams.

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

Washington’s four-game win streak was impressive, but its slip back under .500 feels much more like a reality check than a setback. WFT’s hopes for a playoff push badly needed a win here. This was a chance to knock off the division leader and command a higher level of respect and, instead, Washington was soundly outplayed for most of the game before a late pick-six added some drama. It’s still in the postseason hunt, but that has as much to do with an uninspiring NFC wild-card field as anything else. Still haunted by a 2-6 start, Washington took its margin for error nearly to zero.

Cowboys at Football Team: The good, bad, and the ugly from Week 14 - Blogging The Boys

THE BAD - Dak Prescott. Sadly, Dak Prescott’s struggles continued Sunday afternoon against Washington. He’s never quite been the same since returning from his calf injury earlier this year and unfortunately his sporadic play has hamstrung the rest of the offense. He was once again inaccurate with some of his throws and just isn’t seeing the field well at all, which this week resulted in two unfortunate interceptions. This is not the the same QB we witnessed shred defenses early in the year. Something needs to happen to pull him out of this funk, and quickly.

Rookie Micah Parsons Is the Key to a Transformed Cowboys Defense - MMQB

Micah Parsons isn’t hiding why he fell to 12th in last year’s draft—the Cowboys actually landed the former Penn State star after trading down from No. 10 with the division rival Eagles—even if a lot of people in his position would. Really, there were two reasons for it. The same two everyone talked about in the spring. “There were a lot of things coming around about my character,” Parsons told me, from a victorious locker room on Sunday afternoon. “And before all that stuff, and before I decided to opt out [of the 2020 college season], I was considered a top-five pick. A lot of things came out about my character. And I told them—I did things when I was 16, 17. I did things when I was a freshman in college. I was having fun, but I didn’t think that would define who I am today.

Week 14: George Kittle, 49ers Climb Aboard The NFL Roller Coaster Where ‘Every Game’s A Playoff Game’ - FMIA

Washington at Philadelphia, Sunday. WFT’s in the midst of the intensely NFC East-centric end of the season: Dallas, at Philly, at Dallas, Philly, at Giants. No other team finishes with five division games in weeks 14 through 18.

‘Things I think’ after the Giants get embarrassed by Los Angeles Chargers - Big Blue View

Still, Judge also acknowledged that it’s a results-oriented business. The results have not been good. The Giants are 10-19 in 29 game with Judge as head coach. They continue to make the same mistakes and have the same issues week after week. Rather than getting better, they look increasingly non-competitive. “I’m the head coach. Everything in the program reflects on me. I don’t ever shy away from that. I don’t make excuses and I don’t hide from that, either. “In terms of the direction the program’s going there’s a lot of things I see week after week with our players and where we’re going that I’m encouraged in a lot of ways. Sometimes that’s tough to see externally, but there’s some key foundational pieces that are being put in place and there’s a lot of things we’re making progress on.” What we see is a team that is now guaranteed a fifth consecutive losing season, and that will almost certainly lose double-digit games for the fifth season in a row. We see that the results aren’t getting better. The head coach is stubbornly unwilling to shed his conservative skin, shown by a refusal to go for it on fourth-and-2 at midfield on the Giants’ opening possession. We see that there are a lot of things the Giants do poorly, most of which they have done poorly all season. About the only thing we see them do well is kick field goals.

Sunday Late Night Wrap Up #14: Rodgers still owns the Bears and Brady still owns the Bills - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady still own the Bears and Bills, respectively. Plus, Lamar Jackson gets hurt and the Chiefs get revenge on the Raiders. You’ll get that and everything else you need to know about Week 14 in today’s show!

