Eagles open as 3.5-point home favorites against the Football Team

The Philadelphia Eagles have a critical stretch in front of them as they return from their unusually late bye. It’s four division opponents in four straight weeks as the Birds try to push for a spot in the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles don’t mathematically control their own destiny, so they’ll need some help along the way.

Of course, the Eagles can begin to help themselves by picking up a win over the Washington Football Team in Week 15. The Birds opened as 3.5-point home favorites in this matchup, according to DraftKings Sportbook.

Washington was getting a lot of praise entering Week 14. They had rattled off four straight wins, with their most notable victory coming over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

But the Football Team faltered as they hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. With an opportunity to make a run at the NFC East crown, Washington fell behind 24 to 0. The final score looked close with Dak Prescott throwing an inexplicably dumb pick-six right to a linebacker. The reality is that the Football Team was never in serious position to win this game.

As if the loss wasn’t bad enough, Washington suffered some significant injuries on Sunday. Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke left the game with a knee injury. Star wideout Terry McLaurin suffered a concussion. Starting center Tyler Larsen was carted off due to an Achilles injury.

These developments come after top tight end Logan Thomas recently returned to injured reserve. And starting edge rusher Montez Sweat was placed on the COVID-19 list, potentially making him unavailable in Week 15.

The Eagles, meanwhile, should be looking relatively good on the injury front coming off their bye. Jalen Hurts is reportedly set to return to the starting lineup. Nick Sirianni figures to provide updates on others (such as Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Steve Nelson) early in the week.

After watching the Eagles mightily struggle in their terrible Week 13 loss to the New York Giants, it’s hard to merely assume they’re going to handle a division opponent with ease. But it’s also hard not to like the way things are trending for Philly heading into this Week 15 game, hence the Eagles being slightly favored by more than the standard three points.

One should like the defense’s chances against either a banged-up Heinicke or a healthy Kyle Allen. The offense should be able to have some success against a Washington D that ranks 30th in DVOA, though Jack Del Rio’s unit is eighth-best against the run.

How are you feeling about this matchup early on?