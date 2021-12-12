NFL Week 14 late games

Now that the NFL Week 14 early games are over, it’s time for the late game slate.

The biggest game of interest to the Philadelphia Eagles in this window is the San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals matchup. The Birds stand to benefit from the Niners losing when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 14 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win. Here’s advice when picking against the spread.

Read on for more information on how to watch these games.

Online Streaming

Sunday, December 12

NEW YORK GIANTS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

DETROIT LIONS at DENVER BRONCOS

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

BUFFALO BILLS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

