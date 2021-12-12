Sunday Night Football: Bears vs. Packers

Sunday’s slate of games in Week 14 will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Chicago Bears (4-8) and Green Bay Packers (9-3).

The Packers lead the all-time series between these division rivals, 101-94-6, and have won the past five meetings — including, most recently, two months ago when Green Bay won 24-14 in Chicago, and QB Aaron Rodgers told some Bears fan he owns them. The Bears have continued to struggle all season, and after a short stint of Andy Dalton back at quarterback, it looks like rookie Justin Fields is healthy enough to return to the starting role this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Chi.), 85 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Chi.), 225 (GB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 805 (Chi.), 811 (GB), National (88)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Chicago Bears: +11.5 (+460)

Green Bay Packers: -11.5 (-650)

Over/under: 42.5 points

