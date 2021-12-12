Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season is here.

It’s a stress-free Sunday for Philadelphia Eagles fans with the Birds on their bye. It’s time to sit back, relax, and watch the rest of the league instead. You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 14 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Cowboys vs. Football Team on FOX. That’s obviously the big game of interest in the 1:00 PM window.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win. Here’s advice when picking against the spread.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 14 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, December 12

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Channel: FOX

ATLANTA FALCONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS

Channel: FOX

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at HOUSTON TEXANS

Channel: FOX

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Channel: CBS

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: CBS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at NEW YORK JETS

Channel: CBS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS

Channel: CBS

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 14 early games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the late game game thread that will be posted later.