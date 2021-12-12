NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 14 Games

Before the fourteenth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 14 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 99-94. That’s better than the BGN community, which is 96-97.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 14 GAMES

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-10): While their defense has stepped up, the Chiefs’ offense hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders lately. KC had a big game against Gus Bradley earlier this season but it feels too simple for that to merely happen again. Are the Raiders really going to lay down and not keep this competitive when they’re in the mix for a wild card spot? The Chiefs are one of the league’s worst teams when it comes to covering the spread. PICK: Raiders +10

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-5.5) at NEW YORK JETS: The Jets are listless. Zach Wilson is terrible and life isn’t going to get any easier for him with Elijah Moore out of the picture. The Saints’ quarterback situation is far from ideal but it shouldn’t really matter a ton against the league’s worst defense. Sean Payton will make it work. PICK: Saints -5.5

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS (-9): Urban Meyer is a disaster. How could you possibly bet on him to pull through for you? PICK: Titans -9

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS (-3): The points are tempting here because it’s reasonable to lean with the Ravens outright. But Lamar Jackson hasn’t been so hot lately and the Browns are in a spot where they need this game more. There’s a reason they’re favored. PICK: Browns -3

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-9) at HOUSTON TEXANS: Oof. The Texans have been downright awful on the whole but even more so with Davis Mills under center. The Seahawks are coming off a win, yeah, but it was against a team they’ve consistently owned. Does anyone truly believe Seattle is back in full force? Still, can’t trust Houston. I’d avoid this one. PICK: Seahawks -9

ATLANTA FALCONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS (-2.5): Both of these teams STINK. The Falcons may stink more considering they’re dead last in DVOA and fourth-to-last in point differential. PICK: Panthers -2.5

DALLAS COWBOYS (-5.5) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: This line was Cowboys -3.5 earlier this week. Hard to ignore that kind of movement. That being said, it feels like Washington has a legitimate chance to win this game outright. Dak Prescott hasn’t been right and the Football Team is playing their best football. Ron Rivera outcoaching Mike McCarthy should hardly be unthinkable. This should at least be a competitive game, so why not take the points? PICK: Football Team +5.5

NEW YORK GIANTS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-9): It’s Mike Glennon versus Justin Herbert. PICK: Chargers -9

DETROIT LIONS at DENVER BRONCOS (-11): The Lions are bad to begin with and dealing with a lot of absences. Detroit is coming off their version of the Super Bowl this season so this could be an emotional letdown spot. PICK: Broncos -11

BUFFALO BILLS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-4): Buffalo is giving off bad vibes. And they’re playing on short rest against the reigning Super Bowl champs. PICK: Buccaneers -4

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-2) at CINCINNATI BENGALS: The 49ers’ secondary is very banged up. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase should have a field day. No-brainer to take the Bengals as home dogs. PICK: Bengals +2

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-11.5): Justin Fields is back! The Bears are still going to lose because he’s not nearly as good as he gets made out to be. PICK: Packers -11.5

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS (-2.5): The Cards beat the Rams earlier this season and they can do it again. One good game against the Jags doesn’t mean LA is fully back. PICK: Cardinals -2.5