Eagles News: Gardner Minshew rumored to draw trade interest

Jalen Hurts expected to start Week 15; Gardner Minshew should draw trade interest in offseason - NFL.com

Sources say during the season, the Carolina Panthers spoke with Philly about Minshew, discussing what the compensation would be. They never dug deep on a possible trade, but they did discuss what it might take. The Panthers called before they acquired Matt Barkley and before they signed Cam Newton﻿. Given the way Minshew played, they won’t be alone. When Philly traded with the Jaguars for him, they gave up a sixth rounder. Under contract through 2022, Minshew could generate enough interest to give the team an interesting choice next offseason. Most teams view Minshew as at least a bridge starter with upside; at worst he’s a high-level backup. Could he generate at least a mid-round pick, giving the Eagles an upgrade considering what they gave up in compensation? Perhaps.

Eye on the Enemy #76: NFC Wild Card Playoff Picture - BGN Radio

This week on Eye on the Enemy, host John Stolnis takes a look at the NFC Wild Card picture heading into Week 14, with an analysis of the contenders’ schedules, QB situations, playoff odds and tiebreaker scenarios as the Birds make a late-season push to reach the playoffs. Also, why Eagles fans should be rooting for the Cowboys this weekend (they don’t deserve your hate) and John’s thoughts on the Birds’ QB “controversy.”

In Roob’s Observations, is this it for Rodney McLeod? - NBCSP

8. At his current rate, Jalen Reagor will finish this season with 277 receiving yards. The only 1st-round WR in the last 10 years to start 12 or more games and have fewer than 300 yards is Nelson Agholor as a rookie in 2015.

Eagles can point to one specific loss if team fails to make playoffs - NJ.com

The “Philly Special” holds a special place in Philadelphia sports history. After all, the Eagles played the play with 34 seconds left in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles caught tight end Trey Burton’s pass for a touchdown that would help them win the franchise’s first Lombardi trophy. However, four seasons later, during a Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the same play did not produce. After the Eagles had trouble scoring in the red zone, the play wide receiver Greg Ward’s pass intended for quarterback Jalen Hurts sailed into the Lincoln Financial Field stands.If the Eagles’ season ends with them outside of the playoffs, they will regret the missed opportunities they did not take advantage of against the 49ers. The Eagles currently trail the 49ers, the team that holds the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC, by a half-game. In reality, it is a game and a half because the 49ers have the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to that Week 2 loss, and need some help to surpass them.

Draft Class Rewind: How are the rookies adjusting? - PE.com

Durable, productive, explosive. DeVonta Smith has been all of the above and then some for the Eagles. He has 50 receptions, 701 yards, and four touchdowns in 13 games and has defeated pretty much everything defenses have thrown his way. He is a special talent who will benefit greatly from the bye week. “He’s just a good football player,” Head Coach Nick Sirianni said. Smith has such great feet and his route-running has been outstanding. He is what the Eagles hoped he would be with his productivity and has seamlessly blended into the prime wide receiving target in the passing game. “He’s a heck of a football player. He was drafted where he was for a reason,” Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen said. “(Executive Vice President/General Manager) Howie (Roseman) did a heck of a job in seeing that in him. He’s a good player. We’re excited about him.”

Sunday’s game could do a lot for the confidence of Dallas Cowboys fans - Blogging The Boys

Earlier this week McCarthy made “headlines” after “guaranteeing” a Dallas Cowboys win on Sunday. While the narrative was stretched to its ultimate length, the reality is that McCarthy is clearly aware of the heightened intensity surrounding this game. Should the Cowboys lose on Sunday we will all reason with ourselves to a certain degree about how Dallas still has a path to the NFC East crown; however, that is the mantra of Cowboys teams of old. We were led to believe that this season was different. That this team was different.

Schefter reports: McKissic will not play Sunday but Curtis Samuel will - Hogs Haven

Adam Schefter has tweeted an update about Washington’s roster for today’s game, saying that RB J.D. McKissic will not play. McKissic also missed last week’s game against the Raiders after suffering a concussion during the Week 12 Monday Night Football game against the Seahawks. While McKissic plays a limited number of snaps, he has been an integral part of Washington’s offensive production since last year when he joined the Washington roster. In 11 games this season, McKissic has amassed 91 touches, 609 scrimmage yards (6.7 yards per touch), and 4 TDs. He also generates a first-down on about every third touch. His absence was felt against the Raiders and is likely to make the challenge of playing the Cowboys much tougher as well.

Fan confidence poll: Giants fans are, obviously, not feeling very good - Big Blue View

As the New York Giants’ 2021 NFL season continues to sink into irrelevance, the confidence of the fan base in the team’s direction is falling with it. Only 12 percent of those who voted in our latest ‘SB Nation Reacts’ fan poll believe that the Giants are headed in the right direction. Where the 4-8 Giants are headed is to a fifth straight without making the playoffs, and probably a fifth straight season that will include double-digit losses. They are headed toward a search for a new general manager, with Dave Gettleman not expected back for a fifth season.

4 burning questions for Week 14 in the NFL - SB Nation

Is Washington ready to contend? The Washington Football Team has been a bright spot in the second half of the season. Ron Rivera’s team is still playing hard, and proving to be a really difficult fight for any team they face. What I’ve noticed with Washington is that they tend to play up and down to their competition. This isn’t a great quality to have, but when you’re facing the Cowboys in Week 14 it certainly makes the game more interesting. It would take something ridiculous happening to stop Dallas from winning the AFC East, but Washington is very much in a position where they can earn a wild card. A win against Dallas could show that this team is more than a one-and-done when the playoffs begin.

