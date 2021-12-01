Jalen Hurts says he’s going to start against the Jets

There appeared to be some doubt heading into this week that quarterback Jalen Hurts would miss the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Jets in New Jersey due to an ankle injury:

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts (ankle) is "hopeful" he can play against the Jets on Sunday. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 29, 2021

After talking with reporters on Wednesday, Hurts indicated that he will indeed play this weekend:

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said he’ll be ready to go Sunday and the Jets. pic.twitter.com/fOoSI1Ra9c — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 1, 2021

Hurts is coming off his worst game as an Eagle, as he threw three interceptions and completed just 45.2 percent of his passes against the Giants.

If Hurts is every going to bounce back, there couldn’t be a better opponent than the other New York team. The Jets are 29th in passing yards allowed and are 31st in Pass Defense DVOA. They are allowing the highest average passer rating in the league.

As a reminder, the Eagles haver never lost a regular season game to the Jets before. Hurts keeping that streak going after a disastrous outing this past Sunday would be huge for the Birds going into their bye week.