Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Jets game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 13 game against the New York Jets. Note that this report is merely an estimation because the Eagles held a walkthrough instead of a normal practice.

Four players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: DeVonta Smith, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, and Fletcher Cox.

Smith and Scott are both listed with “illness” designations. One would think/hope it’s not coronavirus-related since they weren’t placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. We’ll see if they’re back on Thursday.

Howard being a DNP might not bode well for his chances of returning this week. Adam Schefter did previously make it sound like the Eagles might hold him out until after the bye.

Cox has regularly been getting rest early in the week.

Eight players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, T.J. Edwards, and Tarron Jackson.

Hurts is currently less than 100% but the Eagles quarterback said he’ll be playing against the Jets on Sunday.

Sanders got banged up in the Giants game. One can wonder if he tweaked the same ankle that caused him to go on injured reserve. Seems like he still might able to play but might not be at 100%.

Kelce and Johnson regularly get rest early in the week. Kelce said he’s dealing with some swelling after getting hurt in Week 12.

Barnett suffered a ribs injury late in the Giants game. Barnett usually toughs out injuries so one would expect him to play ... but we’ll see.

Sweat was on the injury report with a knee issue last week. Seems like he’s playing through an issue.

Edwards is pretty tough and will probably play but we’ll have to monitor the top linebacker’s status.

Jackson would be in line for more playing time if Barnett and/or Sweat can’t play. That is, if Jackson himself is healthy enough to play.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Fletcher Cox (rest/back)

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

RB Boston Scott (illness)

WR DeVonta Smith (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Derek Barnett (ribs)

LB T.J. Edwards (ankle)

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

DE Tarron Jackson (neck)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest/knee)

RB Miles Sanders (ankle)

DE Josh Sweat (knee)

