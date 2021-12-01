Week 13 college football standouts

Breece Hall and Aidan Hutchinson are this week’s top performing NFL Draft prospects. In the final week of the regular season, these two players showed out in a big way for their teams and finished the season strong.

BREECE HALL

Breece Hall has been the engine of the Iowa State offense all season. That was no different against TCU as the junior back had 20 touches for 281 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns. Breece Hall also broke an NCAA record by scoring a rushing touchdown in 24 straight games.

AND A 51-YEAR NCAA RECORD IS BROKEN!



Breece Hall sets the FBS record for most consecutive games with a rushing TD!



pic.twitter.com/ft3QltjvpF — OutCYde the Lines (@OutCYdeTheLine) November 26, 2021

Breece Hall is a unique player at 6’1” and 220 pounds. Despite being built like a linebacker, Hall has surprising speed and agility as a runner and a pass catcher. A lot of people would expect him to be a bruiser, but he is moreso a home run threat with some tackle-breaking ability.

Breece Hall has such good feel for a big (6'1/220) runner - light feet at the LOS and changes direction with ease



He's going to be a day 2 pick that can handle a starter's workload instantly pic.twitter.com/ubGFK7igJQ — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) November 27, 2021

Hall is a very skilled, very athletic player. That’s probably why Iowa State gave him 253 carries this year, which he turned in 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. This is his second straight season of at least 20 rushing touchdowns… Not bad.

Breece Hall has flown somewhat under the radar this season because of ISU’s early season slump, but his game against TCU is a great reminder that he will be a productive pro running back for a long time.

AIDAN HUTCHINSON

To no one’s surprise, the defensive player of the week was Aidan Hutchinson. Again. Michigan’s star defender was the key contributor in the Wolverines’ upset of Ohio State. Hutchinson totaled three sacks and even that doesn’t paint a full picture of how dominant he was. The senior defender applied constant pressure, caused false start penalties and forced holding penalties.

He was a terror against Ohio State and the threat of him on every down limited what the Buckeyes could do from play to play. Then when Ohio State made an effort to slow down Hutchinson, other Wolverines would just end up making big plays.

Aidan Hutchinson has had a brilliant season for Michigan so far, totaling 13 sacks and 14.5 TFLs. With a whole postseason ahead of him, those numbers could look even gaudier in a few weeks.

Aidan Hutchinson has not only been dominant, but has shown up in the brightest moments for the Wolverines. It is hard to argue against him being in the discussion for the top prospect in the 2022 draft.