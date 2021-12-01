Eagles bring Luke Juriga back to the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles signed free agent center Luke Juriga to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to an official announcement from the team.

The Eagles originally signed Juriga as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. The team seemed to be intrigued by his potential considering they gave him the most guaranteed money out of all their UDFA signings.

Juriga started his rookie season on the practice squad before getting promoted to the roster. Juriga figured to push for a roster spot on the 2021 team but he got hurt in training camp and was waived/injured in August.

Now healthy, Juriga is back in Philly. His return comes after a game where Jason Kelce missed some snaps and Jack Driscoll suffered a season-ending injury. Juriga has center/guard versatility so his presence gives the Eagles more interior offensive line depth.

The Eagles had an open practice squad spot after promoting Brett Toth to the roster on Tuesday.

...

See below for a current look at the Eagles’ 2021 practice squad.

Format: Position, player, (times protected this season), [times elevated this season]*

*Not counting COVID-19 elevations.

WR John Hightower (10) [1]

OT Le’Raven Clark (7)

S Jared Mayden (3) [1]

G/T Kayode Awosika (3)

CB Craig James (3)

TE Noah Togiai (2)

DT Marvin Wilson (2)

TE Richard Rodgers (1) [2]

LB JaCoby Stevens (1)

RB Jason Huntley

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Deon Cain

C Luke Juriga

DE Cameron Malveaux

DT Raequan Williams

LB Christian Elliss

{DE Matt Leo — international exemption - doesn’t count towards limit}