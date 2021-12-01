Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Joe Banner: Russell Wilson’s recent struggles aside, Eagles should still have interest if he’s available this offseason - Inquirer

EJ: We saw Russell Wilson continue to struggle on Monday Night Football. Do you think his recent play has affected the Eagles’ potential interest in trading for him? [...] JB: I’m a big fan of his, and I recognize he’s not playing well right now. I think, if he’s available, they’d be very interested and they should be. If they get him, assuming they can fix this line, I think they’d do very, very well with him. If that opportunity presents itself, I think they’d be aggressive and I think they should be doing that.

Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson’s struggles: ‘The film doesn’t lie, we’re missing some stuff’ - Field Gulls

Russell Wilson simply has not looked like the same player since he returned from the middle finger injury that caused him to miss three games after injuring it in the middle of the Week 5 matchup vs the Rams. He couldn’t score a point against the Packers, led just one touchdown drive against the Cardinals, and was stagnant again Monday Night in Washington. He has thrown just three touchdown passes since returning. Naturally this has raised some eyebrows, as one of the league’s best quarterbacks has looked anything but. And when Pete Carroll was asked about it, in his own way, he admitted the same thing.

5 Things to Know After Week 12: Is a Russell Wilson–Seahawks Split Coming? - SI

1. Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle now takes center stage. Monday night’s loss to Washington, dropping his team to 3–8, virtually eliminated any hope the Seahawks have of making the postseason. This would be only the second time they’ve missed the playoffs since Wilson was drafted. So now attention turns to the question that had been lurking all season: Is a split coming? Wilson voiced his frustrations last offseason about the number of times he’s been sacked in his career, which was followed by his agent telling ESPN that Wilson didn’t want to leave Seattle but also releasing a list of trade destinations he’d accept. By the summer, though, Wilson was downplaying the offseason posturing and committing his focus to the 2021 season. But his Week 5 finger injury turned the Seahawks’ season upside down, not just for the time he missed but also because he hasn’t looked like himself since his hurried return from surgery. While he has insisted that’s not an issue, even head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged after the loss, “We’re missing some stuff,” the kind of throws Wilson usually doesn’t miss. That’s the crux of the Seahawks’ struggles in ‘21: This year they haven’t been able to count on Wilson to create some magic and mask other flaws. The Seahawks are looking more and more like a team headed toward a major overhaul, but the first question that needs to be answered is: Will those changes include a split with their 33-year-old quarterback?

The QB Factory Reboot #38: Jalen Hurts has got to do better, Week 13 against the Jets is a must win game - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield unload their disappointment in the Birds after falling to the Giants, 13-7. Jalen Hurts has got to do better with his situational awareness, Jalen Reagor’s mistakes are inexcusable and Week 13 against the Jets is a must win game.

Eagles at Jets: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

I mean, Smith was quite clearly open. You have to pull the trigger on this. And sure, Bradberry undercut it, but that should still be a relatively easy touch throw for an NFL quarterback over the head of the corner. If the messaging to the media on that play is the same as the messaging to Hurts behind closed doors, that’s not great. Sirianni acknowledged that the passing game must go through Smith and Dallas Goedert, but said that they can’t be force fed. “Definitely when you put the ball in the air you definitely always want it to start with 88 and 6,” he said. “That’s definitely been our priority. Again, that doesn’t always mean it’s going to happen that way. You can’t just tell the quarterback to force feed it there no matter what.” Maybe. But if guys like Jalen Reagor are getting the same number of targets as “88 and 6” combined, that’s a huge win for the defense. Sirianni and Steichen have to find ways to generate offense through Smith. It can’t just be, “Welp, a guy was covering him,” because the other receivers on the roster aren’t capable of making plays when Smith isn’t open.

Philadelphia Eagles mock draft analysis: Three first-round picks bolster defense - The Athletic

Then, of course, there’s quarterback. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett is the first quarterback off the board in Brugler’s mock draft at No. 10 to the Panthers, after the Eagles’ back-to-back picks. North Carolina’s Sam Howell goes at No. 16 to the Steelers, two picks after the Eagles’ third selection, and Washington grabs Ole Miss’ Matt Corral at No. 19 overall. These are the decisions that will envelop every offseason discussion for the Eagles. We’ll have plenty of time to unpack that over the coming months. My guess at this moment in time? The Eagles explore the veteran quarterback market, pass on Pickett and company, eventually settle on giving Jalen Hurts 2022 and trade down from one of their 2022 first-round picks for a 2023 first-round pick to set themselves up for another run at things the following offseason. Does Brugler have the 2023 mock ready yet?

NFL rookie rankings 2021: Micah Parsons surges to No. 1 in our top 10, Mac Jones leads all QBs and more - ESPN

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles. Even as the Eagles continue to lean more and more on the run game, Smith has carved out some impact plays along the way. He had three touchdowns combined in back-to-back games against the Chargers and Broncos.

Best Week 13 fantasy football QB/TE/DEF streamers - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST | 58% rostered. The Eagles rank just inside the top-12 at the position and could be considered a weekly starter. They have one of the best matchups this week, taking on a pathetic New York Jets offense and a struggling quarterback in Zach Wilson. No team has thrown more interceptions, and they also happen to rank 24th in sacks surrendered and 31st in pressures allowed. New York doesn’t score much, either. This is a huge opportunity for the Eagles to produce a top-three D/ST performance.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers for Week 13 - Fake Teams

WR29 DeVonta Smith — It’s hard to trust PHI WRs right now due to the team not throwing much with Hurts. Smith still has a favorable matchup against the NYJ in Week 13.

DVOA Has Patriots Closing in on Bucs - Football Outsiders

[BLG Note: The Eagles are 15th in DVOA while the Jets are 30th.]

Coordinators know Jets present ‘a big-time challenge’ after joint practices - PE.com

A couple of days of joint practices and a preseason game gave Jonathan Gannon a solid sense of what the Jets like to do offensively, so the Eagles have a good sense of what to expect with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson at the helm for New York on Sunday. “He’s got a live arm and he can move around in the pocket pretty well,” Gannon said of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. “He did a good job this last game (in Sunday’s 21-14 win over Houston) in knowing where to go with the football a little bit quicker. Just like any high drafted rookie, there’s going to be some learning that you see. Some games he doesn’t look as good as other games, but this guy is a very talented guy. He can make all the throws. He’s mobile. This is going to be a big-time challenge.” Gannon said “you tweak a little bit” the approach the defense takes against a rookie quarterback as opposed to an established veteran, but at the end of the day it’s about the Eagles executing Gannon’s defense, something the players did very well on Sunday limiting the Giants to 3 of 12 conversions on third down and just 264 total net yards.

2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Winning Ugly - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets got back in the winning column on Sunday with a 21 - 14 road victory over the Houston Texans. The defense and the running game showed up and dragged the Jets and a wildly erratic Zach Wilson to victory. It wasn’t pretty, but cellar dwellers can’t be picky about wins. It was a win, and that’s better than the Jets usually can say on Sundays.

Daniel Jones’ neck injury expected to sideline him on Sunday - Big Blue View

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a strained neck and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero. That likely explains Pelissero’s previous report that the Giants have signed former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Per Pelissero, Jones suffered the injury early in Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Pelissero indicated that Jones suffered the injury on the game’s second play when he got hit while sliding on a zone-read keeper. He played the entire game, completing 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards and rushing nine times for 30 yards. Per Pelissero’s Twitter account, Jones is considered “week-to-week” and is unlikely to play.

NFL Power Rankings 2021: Washington is full of confidence following 3rd straight win - Hogs Haven

The team is riding a wave of confidence that comes with a winning streak. They are actually playing like a team, and the results are positive every week. There were some miscommunications vs the Seahawks, but nowhere near the frequency we were seeing in the first two months of the season. Washington travels to Las Vegas, and then goes into the NFC East gauntlet with 5 division games to finish the year. Ron Rivera talked about dangling the carrot of a Wild Card spot last week, and wouldn’t rule out the division. Washington is two games behind a Cowboys team that has lost 3 of their last 4 games, and is still dealing with COVID-19 to both players and coaches. It’s gonna be a wild ride to the finish line!

Cowboys at Saints second injury report: Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb listed as full participants - Blogging The Boys

It seems as if COVID isn’t quite done with the Cowboys yet. Earlier today specials teams core player, cornerback Nashon Wright, was put on the COVID list and will be the latest player to miss a game due to the virus. Additionally, we learned that Amari Cooper isn’t feeling 100% after his bout with COVID and his status for the Saints game is up in the air. Replacing Cooper has been a tough task for the Cowboys over the last few weeks, but word is that CeeDee Lamb should be fully cleared to play on Thursday after suffering a concussion in the Kansas City Chiefs game. He has been a full participant this week. Another injured player who is gutting it out is running back Ezekiel Elliott. Just today owner Jerry Jones said that Elliott should play Thursday and that he will carry a “serious load” even with the injured knee. Today he was listed as a full participant on the practice report.

NFL Power Rankings: The Packers Look Like the League’s Best Team … for Now - The Ringer

The Dolphins could make things interesting in the AFC. One of the defining traits of this weird season is that every time I write off a team it suddenly starts playing well. That happened with the Colts. It happened with the 49ers. And it’s happening with the Dolphins now, too. I’m not convinced the Dolphins have turned into a good team just yet, but they’ve definitely ascended to the frisky group in the wide-open AFC. Miami extended its win streak to four games on Sunday with a 33-10 drubbing of the Panthers, and the Dolphins are finally starting to look like the team many people believed they’d be coming into the year.

Off Day Debrief #65: Seahawks continue to free fall + Week 13 Power Rankings - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton react to the Washington Football Team’s close win over Seattle on Monday Night Football and unveil the only 100% accurate power rankings in the entire NFL podcast kingdom. Something is up between Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll - it’s time to blow it up in Seattle Can Washington sneak into the playoffs in the NFC? Week 13 Power Rankings. Should the Packers be at #1 in the power rankings after their win over the Rams? How worried should we be about the Cowboys? Did the Bills right the ship, and can they take the AFC East from New England? MVPs and LVPs of the week!

...

