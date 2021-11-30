Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 12

Is there anything better than sitting back on Thanksgiving and watching DeSean Jackson carve apart the Cowboys defense? Only if he was doing so in an Eagles uniform. Still, the wideout put on a show on Thursday, as did some other former Eagles throughout the weekend, including Rasul Douglas who had a big pick-6, and Jordan Poyer who snagged his fifth interception of the season.

Here’s how things went in Week 12 for some former Eagles:

D-Jax carves up the Cowboys on Thanksgiving

The veteran wide receiver might not get the most snaps or targets, but there’s no denying DeSean Jackson can still make work of the Cowboys’ defense. He had his biggest game of the season on Thursday afternoon, bringing in 3-of-4 targets for 102 yards and a big touchdown. Jackson also had his most offensive snaps of the season, taking 48 percent.

BIG PLAY TO OPEN THIS ONE.@DeSeanJackson10 gets the corner and a TD! #RaiderNation



: #LVvsDAL on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/h623evZaLx — NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2021

Rasul Douglas gets pick-6

After losing his starting spot in Weeks 10 and 11, Rasul Douglas was back on the field to start the game for the Packers on Sunday and made the most of his snaps. He finished the day with six total tackles — his second-most of the season —, four passes defended, and an interception he returned 33 yards for a touchdown.

Douglas’ former and current teammate Chandon Sullivan was also in the starting lineup on Sunday, but despite taking 100 percent of the defensive snaps, didn’t record a tackle.

Jordan Poyer gets 5th INT of the season

The Bills demolished the Saints in Week 12, 31-6, and safety Jordan Poyer continued to embarrass QBs around the league, nabbing his fifth interception of the season, which he returned for 18 yards.

Through 10 games this season, Poyer has 58 total tackles, 8 passes defended, 5 interceptions — returned for 87 total yards —, 2 QB hits and 1.0 sack. In addition to the incredible season he’s been having for the Bills, the veteran also recently opened up about his struggle with alcoholism.

“I had four picks one year when I was freakin’ drinking every other day. If I'd be on that same path, would I even still be in the league? Would I be dead?”@BuffaloBills captain @J_poyer21 opens up about his battle with alcoholism. : https://t.co/zACSvMmPbP pic.twitter.com/npvyqsMP0t — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) November 28, 2021

The Wentz roller coaster

You take the good with the bad with a QB like Carson Wentz, but after a game in which Jonathan Taylor accounted for a majority of the offense, Wentz was back making throws like this one on Sunday:

The Colts lost to the Bucs, 38-31, in the final minutes of the game, but Wentz had them primed for a comeback with a game-ending Hail Mary attempt — that was picked off near the end zone as the clock struck 0:00. Still, the QB had a much better game this week, finishing 22-of-40 for 306 yards and three touchdowns — but (and there always seems to be a but) he also threw two interceptions and gave up a fumble. Additionally, Wentz was sacked three times for the first time since Week 2.

It was a year ago this week Carson Wentz was benched.



"Maybe this isn't it," he said on that sideline.



I asked him about that moment, if he asked for a trade, how he found out he was an Indianapolis Colt and everything he's learned over the last year:https://t.co/vD3f3zd3OY — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 30, 2021

Other notables

The Dolphins got a big win over the Panthers in Week 12, 33-10, and safety Eric Rowe got his first defensive start since Week 3. Rowe finished the game with five total tackles, and took a season-high 91 percent of the defensive snaps. Former Eagles’ wide receiver Mack Hollins didn’t nearly have the same kind of impact for Miami on Sunday, getting just one target but failing to make the catch, and only seeing the field for 26 percent of the offensive snaps.

got his first defensive start since Week 3. Rowe finished the game with five total tackles, and took a season-high 91 percent of the defensive snaps. Former Eagles’ wide receiver didn’t nearly have the same kind of impact for Miami on Sunday, getting just one target but failing to make the catch, and only seeing the field for 26 percent of the offensive snaps. Safety Elijah Riley made his second start in a row for the Jets this week, recording five total tackles, including one for loss, and lining up for 79 percent of the defensive snaps. He’s just a couple weeks from being signed off the Eagles practice squad, so he’ll definitely be someone they need to keep an eye on when they face off in Week 13.

made his second start in a row for the Jets this week, recording five total tackles, including one for loss, and lining up for 79 percent of the defensive snaps. He’s just a couple weeks from being signed off the Eagles practice squad, so he’ll definitely be someone they need to keep an eye on when they face off in Week 13. Speaking of the Jets, they actually won in Week 12, beating the Texans 21-14, but that doesn’t mean that some of the former Eagles in Houston didn’t have good games. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill made seven total tackles, including one sack, and wide receiver Danny Amendola had his first catch since Week 9, finishing the day 3-of-5 targets for 23 yards. Linebacker Eric Wilson has so far only seen special teams snaps for the Texans, but has yet to make a tackle, Tremon Smith had two kick returns for 50 yards, and punter Cameron Johnston had five punts for 236 yards.

made seven total tackles, including one sack, and wide receiver had his first catch since Week 9, finishing the day 3-of-5 targets for 23 yards. Linebacker has so far only seen special teams snaps for the Texans, but has yet to make a tackle, had two kick returns for 50 yards, and punter had five punts for 236 yards. The Patriots beat the Titans on Sunday, 36-13, and safety Jalen Mills finished the day with two total tackles, two passes defended, and one fumble recovery. Things continue to ebb and flow for New England wide receiver Nelson Agholor who went 3-for-3 of his targets, but still only managed 20 yards of offense.

finished the day with two total tackles, two passes defended, and one fumble recovery. Things continue to ebb and flow for New England wide receiver who went 3-for-3 of his targets, but still only managed 20 yards of offense. Cornerback Ronald Darby is still starting for the Broncos, but only have two total tackles and one pass breakup in Denver’s 28-13 win over the Chargers this week.

is still starting for the Broncos, but only have two total tackles and one pass breakup in Denver’s 28-13 win over the Chargers this week. Three former Eagles started in this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Seahawks (Ryan Neal, Sidney Jones) and Football Team (DeAndre Carter). Neal made his first defensive start of the season for Seattle, but only saw 13 percent of the snaps and didn’t record a tackle. Jones was back in his starting role for the second game in a row and managed three total tackles and one big pass break-up — he did also have a really costly penalty, so he’s pretty consistently inconsistent this year. For Washington, Carter seems to have cemented his role on offense taking 73 percent of the snaps and finishing 4-of-5 targets for 42 yards and one carry for 4 yards. He did also have a fumble, but recovered it, and on special teams, had two kick returns for 43 yards and two punt returns for eight yards.

Injury News, Inactives, and Bye Weeks