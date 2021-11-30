Eagles place Jack Driscoll on IR, promote Brett Toth to roster

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced some roster news on Tuesday afternoon. An overview:

T/G Jack Driscoll was placed on injured reserve.

T/G Brett Toth was promoted to the roster.

WR John Hightower, OT Le’Raven Clark, LB JaCoby Stevens, and S Jared Mayden were designated as practice squad protections.

Let’s sort through these transactions on a player-by-player basis.

JACK DRISCOLL

Driscoll was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury in Philly’s Week 12 loss to the New York Giants. By going on injured reserve for the second time this season, Driscoll’s year is officially done since players can only be activated once. Not great that Driscoll has now been on IR three times in his two NFL seasons.

Nick Sirianni wouldn’t confirm Driscoll’s replacement at right guard but one would think it’ll be Nate Herbig who takes that spot. Sirianni said there won’t be an update on Brandon Brooks, who has been on IR since prior to Week 3, until after the Eagles’ Week 14 bye.

BRETT TOTH

The Eagles released Toth earlier this month to make room for Kary Vincent Jr., whom they acquired via trade with the Denver Broncos, on the 53-man roster. They quickly brought him back on the practice squad and used a couple of protections on him to prevent him being poached.

Toth’s return gives the Eagles more offensive line depth, which is obviously needed with Driscoll going on IR. He might be the current backup at both guard spots, though Sua Opeta could have the edge on him.

JOHN HIGHTOWER

The Eagles still seem to value Hightower’s long-term potential.

LE’RAVEN CLARK

Driscoll going on IR motivated the Eagles to protect Clark as to not lose more offensive line depth.

JACOBY STEVENS

Stevens received his first protection of his career. The Eagles don’t want to lose their rookie linebacker, especially with Davion Taylor recently going on IR.

JARED MAYDEN

The Eagles used one of two possible elevations on Mayden last week in order to give them another special teams contributor. Perhaps they’ll bump him up again in Week 13. Or maybe it’ll be Stevens this time.

Note: The Eagles have one open practice squad spot after promoting Toth to the roster.

...

See below for a current look at the Eagles’ 2021 practice squad.

Format: Position, player, (times protected this season), [times elevated this season]*

*Not counting COVID-19 elevations.

WR John Hightower (10) [1]

OT Le’Raven Clark (7)

S Jared Mayden (3) [1]

G/T Kayode Awosika (3)

CB Craig James (3)

TE Noah Togiai (2)

DT Marvin Wilson (2)

TE Richard Rodgers (1) [2]

LB JaCoby Stevens (1)

RB Jason Huntley

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Deon Cain

DE Cameron Malveaux

DT Raequan Williams

LB Christian Elliss

{DE Matt Leo — international exemption - doesn’t count towards limit}